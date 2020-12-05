China turns on nuclear-powered ‘artificial sun’

China is ready with a new record again, the sun is literally in its sky with its ‘Artificial Sun’. China effectively controlled up its “artificial sun” atomic combination reactor unexpectedly, state media revealed Friday, denoting an incredible development in the nation’s nuclear power research capacities.

The HL-2M Tokamak reactor is by-far China’s largest and most advanced nuclear fusion experimental research device, and scientists are counting that the device can fruitfully unlock a powerful clean energy source.

The HL-2M Tokamak, China’s new-generation “artificial sun,” went into operation and has achieved its first plasma discharge. It’s expected to provide clean #energy through controlled nuclear fusion. pic.twitter.com/AyXofKbeqH — ZouYue (@ZouYueTweets) December 5, 2020

Meet China’s HL-2M EAST tokamak fusion reactor which has been powered up for a prolonged test: China Just Turned On Its Artificial Sunhttps://t.co/l7BdF7UtcR — Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) December 5, 2020

“The development of nuclear fusion energy is not only a way to solve China’s strategic energy needs, but also has great significance for the future sustainable development of China’s energy and national economy,” said the People’s Daily.

It is believed that Chinese scientists have been working really hard on developing smaller versions of the nuclear fusion reactor since the year 2006. The alleged hard work of 14 years is now bearing its fruit.

“It uses a powerful magnetic field to fuse hot plasma and can reach temperatures of over 150 million degrees Celsius…approximately ten times hotter than the core of the sun. #science #energy #nuclearenergy #fusion #innovation #China https://t.co/MMhCKzaL8o — Greg Hull (@thegreghull) December 5, 2020

China has built an ‘artificial sun’. India meanwhile seeing its capital being held hostage by farmers for the right of government procurement. Priorities.https://t.co/K666pz6ug6 — Atulya Mahajan (@amreekandesi) December 5, 2020

The Chinese “Artificial Sun” finally sees the dawn of the day. It is China’s largest and most advanced nuclear fusion research device having the potential of unlocking a powerful clean energy source.

Do you think nuclear power production can be kept safe from natural disasters? pic.twitter.com/JmMQ6o5Exw — Kartik Garg (@gargkartik7) December 5, 2020

This project is considered as the Holy Grail of energy- that what powers the sun.