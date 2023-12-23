Due to the fact that a large percentage of internet users worldwide devote a significant amount of time and resources to video gaming, its popularity has grown beyond dispute. Video games are very accessible on a wide range of platforms, such as mobile devices, PCs, and consoles. As a result, people are spending a lot more time, money, and resources on games. The gaming business profits from this trend, but other facets of daily life may be affected as well.

Chinese approach to dealing with blind spending and addiction to Online Gaming

It is true that China has made substantial changes to the way video games are regulated. The latest emphasis on reducing in-game incentives is a change in policy from the first one-hour gameplay limit for minors implemented in 2021, which was a harsh measure. According to a story from the South China Morning Post, online games are not allowed to offer incentives that incite players to spend excessive amounts of money or play excessively, according to draft regulations released on Friday by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), an industry regulator. This covers rewards for actions like contributing more money to user accounts and logging in every day.

Steven Leung executive director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian, a broker in Hong Kong stated,

“The policy risk is excessively high, rather than the regulation per se. People had begun to focus again on fundamentals, believing that this type of risk should have passed. It severely damages confidence.”

Chinese authorities have made the decision to restrict online games from rewarding players for consistent daily logins, first-time in-game purchases, and subsequent spending episodes. These specific incentive systems, which are now commonly used in the online gaming industry, are governed by regulations meant to promote a more fair and balanced gaming environment.

Tencent’s stock drops 16%

The move to ban video games was met with opposition from investors, as seen by the sharp decline in the stocks of gaming businesses. Tencent Holdings, the largest gaming firm in the world, had its shares plummet 16%, while NetEase saw a 25% decline in trade on Friday. Vice President Vigo Zhang of Tencent, however, maintained an upbeat tone on the new laws, stating that the firm “will not need to fundamentally change its reasonable business model or operations for games.”

Addiction to Battle Royal Games

Beijing has taken a more restrictive approach to video gaming over time. China imposed tight time limits on those under the age of eighteen in 2021 and suspended the approval of new video games for around eight months. The country attributed these actions to worries about gaming addiction. Even while the official crackdown came to an end last year when new game approvals resumed, regulatory bodies have continued to impose restrictions in an effort to reduce excessive “in-game” spending.

The NPPA mandates that all video games limit the amount of money that users may add to their accounts and notify users through a pop-up window of “irrational consumption behavior.” Immediately after the proposed legislation was announced, investors sold off shares in well-known Chinese video game firms.