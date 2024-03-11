China is making headlines with its bold initiative outlined in “Document 79,” a highly secretive plan initiated in 2022 to eliminate Western technology from state-wide institutions by 2027. This strategic move, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), is reshaping China’s tech landscape, with a focus on replacing Western tech giants with homegrown alternatives.

The Scope of China’s Tech Ambitions

Document 79, initially disclosed only to high-ranking officials, outlines an extensive plan to expel Western tech companies from China’s digital ecosystem. The initiative, shrouded in secrecy, emphasizes the removal of foreign software from the country’s IT systems, with a deadline set for 2027. State-owned firms are mandated to provide quarterly updates on their progress in transitioning from foreign to domestic software solutions.

Document 79’s Impact on Western Tech Giants

Two years into the implementation of Document 79, its impact on Western tech giants is becoming evident. Market shares of Microsoft, HP Enterprise, and Cisco in China have experienced significant declines. HP Enterprise’s market share plummeted from 14.1% in 2018 to 4% in 2023, reflecting a drastic shift. Cisco’s market share halved over five years, reaching just 8%. Microsoft, once a prominent player, now sees Chinese sales accounting for merely 1.5% of its overall revenue.

The influence of Document 79 extends to government institutions in China, where the preference for domestic technology over superior Western solutions is becoming the norm. Despite potential advantages offered by Western alternatives, state agencies are opting for Chinese technology, adhering to the directive of Document 79. This includes a shift from IBM-powered servers to Chinese-made servers utilizing Huawei chips.

WeChat’s Transition to Domestic Hosting

Notably, communications platform WeChat is aligning with the Document 79 trend by migrating its hosting and data management from Western tech giants like Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft to Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Huawei. These domestic companies have developed their database management solutions, replacing the need for American tech infrastructure.

Accelerated Growth of Chinese Software

Document 79 has fueled increased demand for domestic technology, leading to accelerated growth and maturity of Chinese software solutions. The WSJ reports that KylnOS, a Chinese operating system developed in-house, is now considered comparable to Windows 7 from a decade ago. This surge in domestic software development is reshaping the technological landscape within the country.

China-Based Vendors Dominate Market

In a significant shift, China-based vendors secured over half of the $6.3 billion Chinese tech market in 2022. This trend has only intensified, signaling the dominance of domestic solutions in the vast majority of China’s tech market. If Document 79 achieves its objectives, all governmental entities in China will exclusively utilize domestic technology by 2027.

As China accelerates its drive to replace Western tech, the implications for Western companies are profound. With shrinking market shares and declining influence, Western tech giants must adapt to a shifting global landscape. The strategic decisions made in response to China’s tech overhaul will shape the future competitiveness of these companies on the global stage.

While Document 79 positions China as a tech powerhouse, it also poses challenges. Balancing technological self-sufficiency with innovation and global competitiveness will be critical. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and the potential fragmentation of the tech ecosystem pose risks. Navigating these complexities will determine China’s success in achieving its tech ambitions.

China’s ambitious tech transformation, spearheaded by Document 79, marks a decisive shift in the global tech landscape. The move to replace Western tech with domestic alternatives by 2027 is a bold initiative with far-reaching consequences. As China asserts its technological independence, the world watches closely, anticipating the broader implications for global trade, innovation, and the future of the tech industry.