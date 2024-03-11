Japan brightened as revised quarterly GDP data revealed a surprising growth of 0.4% in the October to December period, countering the initial estimate of a 0.4% contraction. This positive development surpassed economists’ expectations, marking a crucial shift for the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Avoiding a Technical Recession

The revised figures not only exceeded forecasts but also steered Japan away from the specter of a technical recession. The unexpected expansion was attributed to robust spending by companies on plants and equipment, showcasing resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.

Economists’ projections, as indicated in a Reuters poll, had anticipated a modest 1.1% uptick in GDP. The actual figures surpassed these expectations, reflecting the strength of Japan’s economic foundations and the adaptability of its corporate sector.

Quarter-on-Quarter Growth

Examining the quarter-on-quarter growth, the revised data indicated a 0.1% expansion, a notable shift from the initial 0.1% contraction reading. This positive adjustment was more optimistic than the median forecast of a 0.3% rise, underlining Japan’s ability to navigate challenges effectively.

Factors Driving Growth

A key driver behind Japan’s economic resilience was the significant increase in capital expenditure, which rose by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter. This surpassed the preliminary announcement of a 0.1% decrease, although falling slightly short of the market’s median forecast of a 2.5% rise. Robust spending by companies played a pivotal role in offsetting other economic challenges.

The upward revision in GDP comes at a time when market expectations are rife with speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might consider abandoning negative interest rates. Recent hawkish comments from board members hint at a potential shift, suggesting that Japan is moving closer to the central bank’s elusive 2% inflation target. The BOJ’s upcoming policy-setting meeting on March 18 and 19 gains significance against this backdrop.

Private Consumption Challenges

While corporate spending demonstrated strength, private consumption, constituting about 60% of Japan’s economy, faced challenges. The revised data showed a 0.3% decline in private consumption in the October to December period, slightly worse than the initial estimate of a 0.2% drop. This reflects ongoing concerns about consumer sentiment and spending habits.

Economic Headwinds and Real Wages

Despite the positive GDP revision, Japan grapples with economic headwinds. Recent data reveals that real wages have shrunk for the 22nd consecutive month in January. Additionally, year-on-year household spending experienced its most significant drop in 35 months during the same period. These challenges highlight the nuanced nature of Japan’s economic recovery.

External demand played a crucial role in supporting Japan’s real GDP, contributing 0.2 percentage points, a figure consistent with the preliminary reading. This underscores the importance of international trade in Japan’s economic landscape and its impact on overall growth.

Japan’s revised GDP data signifies a commendable display of economic resilience amid a backdrop of global uncertainties. The unexpected growth, driven by corporate spending and external demand, provides a positive narrative for the nation’s economic trajectory. As the Bank of Japan evaluates policy decisions in the coming weeks, Japan’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on its economic strengths will be closely monitored on the global stage.