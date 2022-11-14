Chinese carmaker’s EV priced at ₹34L already receives 1.5K orders in India

Chinese carmaker BYD receives 1,500 as it launches Atto 3 electric SUV in India. The EV is priced at Rs.34 Lakh, which is at high end in the automobile market. The booking started since October 11, deliveries are expected to start from January next year.

The price of Atto 3 in India is similar to Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. The bookings required customers to deposit Rs.50,000. Furthermore, the vehicle produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and there are three riding modes on offer-Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has a wind resistance coefficient of 0.29 CD. BYD Atto 3 has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km.

BYD Atto 3 comes with a battery capacity of 60.48 kWh using its blade battery technology. The Chinese EV maker has equipped the Atto 3 with fast charging capacity which claims to recharge it up to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. It comes with a range of 521 km, according to ARAI tests. BYD is offering warranty of 8 years or 1.6 Lakhs km for the traction battery, 8 years or 1.5 Lakhs km for the motor & the motor controller, 6 years or 1.5 Lakh km for the vehicle.

Sutainable future

BYD is offering Atto 3 is available in four exterior options. These include Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White and Surf Blue. The Atto 3 comes with a panoramic sunroof that brings a sense of airness to the cabin. In terms of features, there is a 12.8 inch infotainment screen that can be rotated by pressing a button, it is connected to an 8 speaker system. There is a 360-degree parking camera to help the driver to manoeuvre the SUV in tight parking spaces. Other features on offer are an NFC card key, electronic parking brake and electric seat adjustment. BYD is planing to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India talked about the bookings. He said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are eager to introduce BYD Atto 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

The Chinese automaker’s car is expected to be the safest EVs in the country. It recently secured a five-star safety rating in the EUro NCAP crash test. The Euro NCAP announced the crash test result right after the automaker introduced the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11.

Comments

comments