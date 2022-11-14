The Best Email Marketing Strategies For Your Online Business

The number of email users is increasing yearly. According to statistics, over 4.2 billion users will be by the end of 2022. These numbers prove that email marketing remains the number one communication channel for businesses, whether small-scale businesses or multinational companies. Thanks to email marketing platforms like Ongage, email marketing is still one of the most effective methods when you reach out to potential customers or your existing customer base.

In a vast ocean of emails, how can you make your firm stand out from the masses and gain sales or retention through email marketing? Here are some of the strategies we have listed for you to put your emails a step ahead.

Get Personal – But Have Your Boundaries

There’s no doubt that personalized email campaigns show great results and are proven ways to get started with email marketing. There’s a clear reason why the global revenue of personalized customer experiences is going to exceed 9 billion by 2023, according to Statista. It’s a great idea to familiarize your brand with your target audience. Do not forget to maintain your boundaries and avoid overusing names, as it will look weird and potentially damage your brand reputation.

Whether it is personalization for the specific person, the holidays they might enjoy, or important days in their own calendar year, you cannot go wrong with creating a more specific journey for each customer.

Keep Shorter Subject Lines

47% of email users open the mail by reading the subject line only, and personalized subject lines are 22% more likely to be opened. Therefore, subject lines are crucial for the success of your email marketing campaign. However, data shows that it’s not just the email content you need to be cautious about but the number of characters used. The subject lines of emails with 6-10 words have the highest open rate. For example: “Open this for November Surprise.”

The Right Timing is Everything

Timing is everything when we talk about anything from a spaceship launch to email sending. You cannot send a promotional email promoting your product at midnight in the night and expect a great ROI. You are aiming for improved open and click-through rates, so choosing the time wisely is a vital part you should focus on. Thus, study your target audience and learn their routine. Use various tools to analyze their screen time and send the mail accordingly. There is no one-fits-all time to send.

Everyone Loves Free Stuff

Giveaways will not only increase your email subscriber list but also help you gain increased sales. Free content is loved by everyone. Knowing this, you should give something small but free – this kind of free promotional content is what subscribers like and will happily give their email addresses in exchange. Freebies like templates and tools are the most common.

Mobile-Friendly Emails

Imagine sending an email that looks well-designed and has excellent content. But when you open it on your smartphone, the images don’t load, and the design template looks terrible. It impacts your subscribers and results in a negative reputation and can even result in the failure of your email campaign.

Here are some quick tips that will help your marketing plan to avoid the dislikes by your subscribers:

Create one-column mails

Place important text-centered

Have an easy-to-tap, call-to-action button

Use a bigger font size

Display small images

80% of Internet users own a cell phone, which is expected to rise in the future. That’s why you should never let go of your email marketing plan without a mobile-friendly design.

Segment Your Subscribers

Segmenting your email lists talks more directly and wisely to your users. It gives them the correct details at the right time. If you do it right, the outcomes will be inevitable. Segmentation of email marketing allows you to keep your subscribers more engaged and derives more value from each email marketing campaign that you do. Segmenting involves the process of separating your customers based on their interests, desires, needs, and pain points in order for you to tailor the ‘perfect’ email to their inbox.

Re-engage with Inactive Customers

You will lose roughly a quarter of your subscribers yearly if you don’t work hard to send interesting and relevant content. The decay of email lists is inevitable, but you can avert it to a certain extent. How do you make inactive subscribers active?

Think about all the reactions that your subscribers do or don’t do that fit the inactive category. For example, many firms try to engage with their email subscribers as much as possible. This is where they send out numerous emails, and the subscribers find them irrelevant. Whatever your plan, you might send numerous emails, and your subscribers will never return. In this case, asking them about their email preferences is best. Let them decide if they still want to get your emails. A cleaned-up email list is far better for your email marketing success than spending resources on subscribers that won’t come back, no matter your strategy.

The most powerful way to find what works best for your firm is to always test your email campaigns. This will save you typos, errors, bounces, and other troubles that could have been prevented should you send out test emails before the official one.

The many possibilities that lead to growth and success make email marketing challenging and exciting. It is an excellent basis for creating well-planned strategies that will generate higher sales – if executed correctly.