Chinese Fashion Retailer SHEIN to raise $2 Billion; aiming US IPO in 2023

SHEIN, a Chinese ecommerce fashion retailer based in Singapore, is said to be aiming to raise around $2 billion in a funding round to be held in March. In addition, the company is reportedly planning to list on a US stock exchange during the second half of the current fiscal year.

According to reports, the upcoming funding round of SHEIN will be spearheaded by Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. Other notable participants include Tiger Global Management, General Atlantic (GA), and Sequoia Capital China, the latter two of which are already investors in the online retailer.

However, neither SHEIN nor the investor groups have made an official statement confirming the funding round or revealing the individual amounts that each private equity firm plans to contribute. Chinese online fashion retailer SHEIN is set to raise around $2 billion in a new funding round this month and is aiming for a U.S. listing in the second half of this year, three people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.