Chinese Fashion Retailer SHEIN to raise $2 Billion; aiming US IPO in 2023

SHEIN, a Chinese ecommerce fashion retailer based in Singapore, is said to be aiming to raise around $2 billion in a funding round to be held in March. In addition, the company is reportedly planning to list on a US stock exchange during the second half of the current fiscal year.

According to reports, the upcoming funding round of SHEIN will be spearheaded by Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. Other notable participants include Tiger Global Management, General Atlantic (GA), and Sequoia Capital China, the latter two of which are already investors in the online retailer.

However, neither SHEIN nor the investor groups have made an official statement confirming the funding round or revealing the individual amounts that each private equity firm plans to contribute. Chinese online fashion retailer SHEIN is set to raise around $2 billion in a new funding round this month and is aiming for a U.S. listing in the second half of this year, three people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.

Earlier this year, The Information reported that SHEIN had held initial talks with US tech giants Amazon and Google about a possible investment, although it is unclear whether either company is actually interested in investing in the fashion retailer.

IPO in the United States of America

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, SHEIN has become one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers, reportedly generating $10 billion in revenue during the pandemic period. The company is now looking to expand its presence both online and offline in North America, and is said to be planning to debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). If successful, this initial public offering (IPO) would be one of the largest by a Chinese firm on a US stock exchange.
According to sources familiar with the matter, SHEIN has reduced its valuation to $64 billion for the upcoming fundraising round, which is a 33% decrease from its valuation in a funding round a year ago. The reason for this reduction is not yet known.
Chinese companies have experienced a challenging period on US stock markets and with their IPOs over the past 12 to 16 months, largely due to global economic volatility, ongoing trade tensions, and geopolitical uncertainties between China and the United States.

Should SHEIN’s IPO prove successful, its performance will be closely scrutinized by analysts as it will provide insights into the market’s sentiment towards Chinese companies

