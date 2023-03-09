Sale Alert: Motorola Edge 30 for Rs. 25K

Motorola which has been owned by Lenovo now launched their new Edge series smartphone last year and made a big disruption in the markets. As Edge series from Motorola made its way to headlines for the best premium specification, many users actually went ahead to get this phone.

However, since the phone came with premium Features, the pricing of the phone was also set on a premium side, but as a piece of good news now we can say that you will be able to get in hands with this same flagship, Edge 30 smartphone for as low as Rs. 24,999 i.e. Rs.25k.

Motorola Edge 30 – Specification and Features

If you are having your eyes on this new smartphone then let’s have a look at the specification sidd of the phone.

So, on the front side you get a premium OLED panel which has been spread across in 6.5 inches. Also, this OLED panel comes with the support for FHD+ resolution and also supports 144Hz faster refresh rate.

As this smartphone was launched as the budget premium phone, here you will be getting the power of the budget premium king, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ Soc. This premkumar processor has been combined with a faster RAM in two configuration 6GB as well as 8GB.

As the processor and the RAM options are quite good in this phone but when it comes to storage there is a catch! Here you will only get a 128GB storage variant. But, thanks to the support for expandable storage option because of which we don’t have to worry about the storage.

On the camera side, on the rear side you get a 50MP main camera sensor combined with 50MP Ultra wide angle sensor and also you get a 2MP depth sensor too. On the front side, you will get a good 32MP selfie shooter.

The phones come with a slightly smaller battery which is off around 4020maH. And this battery can be charged with a faster wired charging of 33W. Also, you get this phone coming with IP52 rating where the phone is capable enough to sustain water splashes to some extent.

What’s the pricing for Motorola Edge 30?

The phone was initially launched for a premium pricing of around Rs. 30,000 pricing segment but now you will be able to buy this phone under the Rs. 25,000 price bracket.

Right now, the Motorola Edge 30 with 6GB RAM combined with 128GB storage has been priced for Rs. 24,999 whereas the 8GB variant with 128GB storage is priced for Rs. 26,999.

Definitely, we can say that this phone will be a great choice for many who are looking for a great phone under the price bracket of Rs. 25,000.