Chinese Yuan usage soars in Argentina with over 500 companies showing interest

Chinese Yuan usage soars in the business community of Argentina as more than 500 companies in the country have recently requested to pay for their imports using the Chinese currency, marking a notable shift in international trade dynamics for the South American nation.

The rise in yuan usage can be attributed to various factors, including the growing economic ties between Argentina and China. Over the past decade, China has become Argentina’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes reaching new heights. The deepening economic cooperation has led to increased cross-border transactions, prompting Argentine companies to explore alternatives to traditional payment methods.

Record-Breaking Surge: Chinese Yuan Usage Skyrockets in Argentina

In a remarkable development where Chinese Yuan usage soars in Argentina, driven by the scarcity of U.S. dollars in Argentina. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the Argentine customs agency revealed more than 500 companies, spanning diverse industries such as electronics, auto parts, textiles, oil, and mining, have requested to use the Chinese currency for their import payments.

As the scarcity of U.S. dollars persists in Argentina, the adoption of the Chinese yuan has reached an all-time high within the country. Officials from Argentina’s central bank disclosed that the total value of import payments authorized in Chinese yuan has now reached an impressive $2.9 billion. Shedding light on this trend, Marcelo Elizondo, a trade economist based in Buenos Aires, provided valuable insight into the situation.

He said, “The central bank doesn’t have dollars so it needs the emergency aid China is offering … For Argentina, its currency ties to China represents an emergency, but for China, it’s a point of leverage to take advantage of a geopolitical opportunity.”

Argentina Embraces Chinese Yuan: Whirlpool Corp. and Local Companies Lead the Way in Import Payment Transformation

Whirlpool Corp., a prominent American appliance company, is among the many firms actively seeking to utilize the Chinese yuan for their import payments in Argentina. Last year, the company made a significant investment of $52 million in establishing a new factory located just outside Buenos Aires. Juan Carlos Puente, the President of Whirlpool Latin America, emphasized the importance of uninterrupted operations and stated, “We’ve had to halt production at times, which is detrimental to our business, productivity, and quality… We are exploring ways to leverage this new avenue of financial transactions to ensure a continuous supply of imported materials.”

According to the Argentine customs agency, several local companies, including Mirgor and Newsan, have collectively made import payments amounting to $630 million in Chinese yuan between May and August.

Boosting Trade Ties: Argentina Gains Access to $9 Billion in Currency Swap Line with China

In a move aimed at strengthening trade relations, China has granted Argentina access to more than half of an impressive $18 billion currency swap line. This bilateral swap agreement, which has been active since 2009, serves as a valuable contingency measure to bolster foreign reserves during liquidity crises.

Maria Castiglioni, the director of consulting firm C&T Asesores based in Buenos Aires, highlighted the limited options available to Argentina due to the scarcity of the USD. She emphasized the significance of the situation, stating: “The only option it has left is to access the yuan from the China swap line.”

According to recent data released by Mercado Abierto Electrónico, one of Argentina’s prominent exchanges, the daily proportion of Chinese yuan transactions in the country’s foreign currency market has soared to an all-time high of 28%. This notable increase demonstrates a significant surge compared to the previous month, where the share of yuan transactions peaked at a maximum of 5%.

Argentina is experiencing a remarkable shift in its import payment landscape, with the Chinese Yuan usage soaring in Argentina. The scarcity of U.S. dollars and the deepening economic ties between Argentina and China have propelled over 500 companies to request yuan usage for their import payments. This trend offers potential cost savings and shields businesses from currency fluctuations associated with the U.S. dollar. With the support of local financial institutions and regulatory measures, the yuan’s usage is expected to continue growing, further strengthening trade relations between Argentina and China in the future.

