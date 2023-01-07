Chromebooks showcased in new avatar for CES 2023

If you’ve been shopping for a new laptop, especially a budget-friendly laptop, you could certainly select a new Windows budget-friendly laptop over a ChromeOS laptop, right? However, things have changed as laptop manufacturers have introduced several new models for this season that allow you to choose a Chromebook over a Windows laptop.

How did it all begin? We got a sneak peek at what tech firms will be provided at this year’s CES. As you are all aware, the CES 2023 event has already begun, and several tech titans have been present to display their new technology for the year.

However, if you’ve been waiting for a new laptop with a significantly more competent CPU and GPU, now could be the moment.

Previously, when it came to purchasing a new budget-friendly laptop, there was a heated argument between ChromeOS laptops and Windows laptops, and ChromeOS never came out on top owing to their restricted features and capabilities.

However, things changed when laptop manufacturers arrived at the CES 2023 show, where you will now witness Chromebooks in a new avatar, making these ChromeOS computers as powerful as the present Windows laptops. So, what are the new ChomeBooks we may expect to see at the CES 2023 event? Here’s everything we have got for you:

CES 2023 – Newly Unveiled Chromebooks

The presentation began by displaying the Chromebooks for 2023, with the laptop manufacturer behemoth, HP, appearing to showcase its new Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with a new Framework Chromebook.

Let’s start with the DragonFly Chromebook. HP has released the new DragonFly Pro Chrome, which is also one of the first ChromeOS devices.

Besides the regular Chromebooks, we also got to see a dedicated display unit of Chromebox from Acer and to take it next part, there was also a “Gaming Chromebook”. Yes, you read it right, it’s a gaming Chromebook. The Gaming Chromebook was featured by Asus

Chromeboxes

Chromeboxes were something that took the attention of many users! These new Chromebooks appeared to come with great options where you can enjoy faster speeds by using the latest Intel 10th Generation SoC.

However, other details about these Chromeboxes are still uncertain. So, we will have to wait a little longer to see these new Chromeboxes make their way to official and commercial launch.

Conclusion

There was a wide range of Chromebooks which was showcased, this also includes Chromebooks with 12th Gen Intel SoC. But, still, the details about the official launch are uncertain.