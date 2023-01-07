Indian startup, AjnaLens launches AjnaXR Glasses for CES 2023

Suppose you were wondering whether just other tech titans from the United States, United Kingdom, and China will be attending the CES 2023 event. In that case, you may have done your calculations incorrectly since we have something you should look into.

Well, it’s not a big surprise that in the coming decade technology will be following how the world of Metaverse and Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality will be working. So, to bring a new improvement to the entire Augmented Plus Virtual Reality space, now we have an Indian-based startup named AjnaLens that has also appeared to participate in the CES 2023 event which was held between the 5th of January and to 8th of January this year.

What is Ajnalens

AjnaLens is a new startup based in Thane, Maharashtra. The company has been established to bring a massive change in the world of VR and AR technologies. As per the latest reports, the company has been valued at around $6.2 Million.

If you go and check out the AjnaLens platform you can see how Ajna as a brand was introduced, where it was said that Ajna actually represents tas the sith primary chakra or the third eye whereas Lens is the next generation term which will be giving access to next-gen techs like AR and VR.

And, to bring a new revolutionary change in the world of VR and AR, we got to see AjnaXR glasses making its form. If you are looking to know more about it, here is everything we have got for you:

AjnaXR Glasses from AjnaLens

AjnaLens has taken the leap by introducing its new AjnaXR Glasses. One of the main USPs of these new glasses was that it was introduced as the first Made In India True Mixed Reality Glasses.

The glasses contain the AjnaVidya learning management system and yet are designed to enable regular users to study as well as build innovative abilities inside the virtual space. AjnaXR seems to be a lightweight headgear offering simple interactions that would be intended to transform the way we educate.

The AjnaVidya platform, which is exclusively accessible using AjnaXR, offers a broad range of educational market modules something which producers may post as well as make accessible to learners.

The portal additionally incorporates a leaderboard that mostly gauges learner performance and therefore is readily accessible to recruiting suitable partners, encouraging learners in trying to identify learning and development needs.

The portal offers an extensive selection of educational alternatives spanning sectors such as automotive, healthcare, mining, airport maintenance, mindfulness, and metaverse construction.