Circle K to install more Bitcoin ATMs in its stores across the US and Canada

Bitcoin Depot is the biggest Bitcoin ATM operator in the world. It recently signed a deal with Circle K to expand its Bitcoin ATM operations in the United States and Canada.

Circle K is an international convenience and fuel retail store company with more than 14,200 stores. Circle K operates in 26 countries. The American company claims to be the leader in leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in the United States, Canada, Scandinavian countries, and the Baltics.

Bitcoin depot has announced a partnership with Circle K. “an exclusive international partnership with Circle K that spans across both the U.S. and Canada with over 700 bitcoin ATMs in 30 states already installed”,

the company wrote.

“As one of the world’s leading convenience and fuel retailers, Circle K is the first major retail chain to deploy bitcoin ATMs within its stores “

Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President of Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K, commented: