ClanConnect.ai secured 5 Cr in seed round

ClanConnect.ai, a Delhi based self-service influencer marketing startup for brands, has now closed its seed funding round of INR 5 crore.

The funding round was backed by the Venture Catalysts along with the several marquee entrepreneurs, which include the Samrath Bedi, Managing Director of Forest Essentials; Sandeep Aggarwal of Droom.in; Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder of Haptik; and Haresh Hingorani, Chief Creative Officer of Redchillies VFX.

Sagar Pushp, Co-founder and CEO, ClanConnect.ai, said,

“India has a thriving community of influencers, with digital natives joining from all parts of the country. This community has enormous potential and will do well if provided the right push and proper industry support. A dedicated AI-driven influencer marketing and collaboration platform is our take to offer the same.”