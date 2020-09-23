BYJU’S secured funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

BYJU’s an edtech major startup, has now secure funding from Sands Capital, BlackRock, and Alkeon Capital.

Some of the existing investors, Tiger Global, General Atlantic, and Owl Ventures, also participated in the funding round.

“We are excited to welcome Blackrock, Sands Capital, and Alkeon as our partners. As we continue to create engaging and personalised learning solutions, partnerships like these reaffirm our commitment to build and transform the global learning landscape through technology, innovation, and quality pedagogy.

“Continued support from our existing investors is a testament of their confidence in us and our mission,” BYJU’S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in the statement.