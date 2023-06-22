Cleanspark expands Bitcoin mining operations with Acquisition of Georgia Facilities

Cleanspark, a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, has recently revealed its firm commitment to mining operations as it expands by finalizing agreements to acquire two fully equipped Bitcoin facilities in Dalton, Georgia. The acquisition will involve an all-cash payment of $9.3 million and is projected to augment Cleanspark’s existing operations by adding nearly 1 exahash per second (EH/s) to its mining capacity. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to combining sustainable energy solutions with the lucrative world of cryptocurrencies.

Cleanspark Successfully Acquires Bitcoin Facilities in Georgia

On Wednesday, Cleanspark (Nasdaq: CLSK) unveiled its latest development, confirming the initiation of definitive agreements to procure two fully operational bitcoin mining campuses. These state-of-the-art facilities, strategically located in Dalton, Georgia, are poised to house a remarkable total of 6,000 cutting-edge mining machines, including Antminer S19 XPs and S19J Pro+s, as stated by Cleanspark.

In a recent announcement, Cleanspark announced the expansion of Bitcoin operations through the procurement of 77,500 application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) mining rigs since February of the previous year. The company’s CEO, Zach Bradford, emphasized that this acquisition guarantees an abundant infrastructure that surpasses their year-end goal of reaching 16 EH/s. Additionally, Bradford highlighted Cleanspark’s position as one of the most energy-efficient miners in terms of energy consumption per unit of hashrate.

Cleanspark’s Commitment to Low-Carbon Energy and Market Preparation

As a publicly traded Bitcoin mining entity, Cleanspark affirms that a remarkable 90% of its energy composition originates from low-carbon sources. Following the trend observed among other Bitcoin mining companies listed on the stock exchange, Cleanspark’s shares surged on June 21, 2023, exhibiting a 10% increase against the U.S. dollar at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Shedding light on the company’s strategic approach, Gary A. Vecchiarelli, the CFO at Cleanspark, emphasized their ongoing efforts to capitalize on the current market conditions and prepare for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event anticipated next year.

In contrast to the challenging period faced by numerous bitcoin miners during the crypto winter of 2022, operators in 2023 have experienced a notably distinct situation. Following a low point of $16,565 per unit on December 31, 2022, the price of bitcoin has surged significantly, and the advent of next-generation machinery has greatly improved the hashrate. At present, miners are confronted with a prominent obstacle in the form of the intricacies of mining difficulty, which is expected to further increase on June 27, 2023.

Future Prospects

Cleanspark’s strategic move to expand its Bitcoin operations aligns with its broader vision of combining clean energy solutions with emerging technologies. By integrating renewable energy sources with cryptocurrency mining, the company aims to revolutionize the industry and address the environmental concerns associated with traditional mining practices. Cleanspark expands Bitcoin operations and strengthens its position as a frontrunner in the sustainable cryptocurrency mining sector.

With the acquisition of the Georgia facilities, Cleanspark is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for cryptocurrencies and the growing interest in sustainable mining practices. The company’s commitment to clean energy solutions provides a unique advantage, catering to the rising market expectations for environmentally conscious operations. Cleanspark’s expansion into the cryptocurrency market holds significant potential for long-term growth and profitability.

In conclusion, Cleanspark expands Bitcoin operations of turnkey Bitcoin mining campuses in Georgia and marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. With a focus on sustainable practices, Cleanspark aims to leverage renewable energy sources and advanced infrastructure to strengthen its Bitcoin mining operations. The company’s commitment to clean energy solutions positions it as a frontrunner in the industry, while its recent acquisition ensures ample infrastructure to reach its ambitious targets. As the price of Bitcoin continues to rise and technological advancements enhance mining capabilities, Cleanspark and other miners face challenges such as increasing mining difficulty. Nevertheless, the outlook for Bitcoin miners appears promising as they navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

