Gemini’s Winklevoss says the Great accumulation of Bitcoin has begun

In a recent interview, Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, made a bold statement, declaring that ‘The Great Accumulation’ of Bitcoin has begun. Winklevoss, a prominent figure in the crypto space, believes that the current market conditions and emerging trends indicate a significant shift in Bitcoin ownership dynamics. As filings for spot Bitcoin ETFs contribute to the rise in Bitcoin’s price, there are indications that the opportunity for preemptively meeting institutional demand is diminishing.

The Race for ‘The Great Accumulation’ Ignites Amidst Optimism for Approved Bitcoin ETF

Industry experts suggest that the resurgence of optimism surrounding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) has sparked a race for “The Great Accumulation,” driving renewed interest in Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency’s value is witnessing a decline, currently at $30,313.

Several prominent financial institutions, including Fidelity, Invesco, Wisdom Tree, and Valkyrie, have submitted applications for a Bitcoin spot ETF to the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in the past week. Following the lead of investment giant BlackRock, these applications are believed by analysts to be a key factor behind Bitcoin’s notable price surge of 19%, driving it to reach $30,240 since June 16.

The urgency to Buy Bitcoin Grows as Analysts Warn of Limited Window Ahead of ETF Launch

Cameron Winklevoss announcing the ” Great accumulation” of Bitcoin has begun, drew an analogy to pre-Initial Public Offering (IPO) purchases; he likened acquiring Bitcoin before the ETFs become available to a similar opportunity. However, he cautioned that the window for purchasing Bitcoin is rapidly closing, referring to the imminent closure of the “floodgates” for such acquisitions.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared his perspective on the matter, indicating that mounting institutional demand could potentially push retail investors to the sidelines.

“The window to front-run institutional demand for Bitcoin is closing.”

Bitcoin Price Holds Steady at $30,240 as Crypto Fear and Greed Index Soars

At present, Bitcoin is being traded at a value of $30,240, accompanied by a significant surge in the Crypto Fear and Greed index. Within the past two days alone, the index has surged from 49 (indicating a neutral sentiment) to 65 (reflecting a state of greed).

During an interview with CNBC on June 21, prominent Bitcoin investor Anthony Pompliano expressed his anticipation of a potential tug-of-war unfolding between retail investors and Wall Street.

“We have institutions and individuals scrambling to try to get their share of the 21 million Bitcoin that will ever be in existence. The retail investor for 15 years now has a head start and has accumulated all the Bitcoin that’s been mined and put into circulation, but 68% of that hasn’t moved in a year.”

In a tweet on June 21, Anthony Pompliano reminded people that Bitcoin achieved a market cap of nearly $1 trillion without significant institutional participation. Consequently, he foresees a scenario where Bitcoin becomes highly illiquid when Wall Street and BlackRock enter the market. During the CNBC interview, Pompliano explained that retail investors might be reluctant to sell their Bitcoin to Wall Street, leading to a potential scarcity in supply.

Amid the recent surge of ETF filings, Dylan LeClair, founder of 21st Paradigm and a Bitcoin analyst, emphasized that Bitcoin’s price has become “extremely inelastic” and even more so than before. The filings have acted as a catalyst, driving substantial new flows into the market. However, LeClair offered a prediction, stating that the SEC is unlikely to approve any ETF applications until at least January or February 2024.

In conclusion, the cryptocurrency market ‘The Great Accumulation’ of Bitcoin has begun, driven by various factors such as the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs, growing institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, scarcity, and global uncertainties. The recent surge in filings for spot Bitcoin ETFs by major financial institutions has ignited optimism and triggered a race for accumulation. However, experts suggest that the window for preemptively meeting institutional demand may be closing. The future of Bitcoin as a valuable asset class looks promising, but investors should exercise caution and stay informed in this volatile market.

Also Read: Mark Cuban offers regulatory suggestions to SEC for crypto regulations.

Comments

comments