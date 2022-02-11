Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet. Today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Cloudflare ended Q4 with 1,416 customers spending over $100,000 (annual contract value),” Thill said in a report. “While 1,416 logos were up 71% year-over-year, the 156 incremental customers was a deceleration from last quarter’s 172.”

Cloudflare stock fell 3.7% to 111.60 in morning trading on the stock market today. Heading into the Cloudflare earnings report, the NET stock had retreated 12% in 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue of $193.6 million representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $151.1 million or 78.0% gross margin, compared to $96.9 million or 76.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $153.3 million or 79.2% gross margin, compared to $98.3 million, or 78.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $41.1 million, or 21.2% of total revenue, compared to $24.7 million, or 19.6% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $2.2 million, or 1.2% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $5.5 million, or 4.3% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $77.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.24 compared to $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $40.6 million, compared to negative $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was $8.6 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to negative $23.5 million, or 19% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,821.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

