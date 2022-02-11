Toyota appears to be exploring manual transmission for modern EVs

Toyota is seen recently filing for certain patents indicating that they are experimenting with the manual transmission for modern electric vehicles. The patents have been filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent shows a diagram of an EV controller configuration with manual transmission.

The patent 20220041155A1 was posted in BZ Forums. The patent picture shows that the control in the configuration will be with the torque of the electric motor. Also, there is a shift reaction force generator that generates a shift reaction force. The force generated comes from when the driver operates the vehicles’ “pseudo-shifter”. This can provide the drivers the experience of driving manual cars and using a stick to shift and clutch to switch gears.

It appears that the Toyota EV MT will have the same design. However, the patents refer to the design as “pseudo-shifter,” “pseudo-gearshift” and “pseudo-clutch pedal.”

Another trademark, Patent 20220041062A1 shows the calculation of motor torque using an MT vehicle model that simulates manual ICE vehicles with internal combustion engines. It states, “In the first operation mode, an operation amount of a pseudo-clutch pedal and a shift position of a pseudo-gearshift are input to the MT vehicle model to reflect the operation of the pseudo-clutch pedal and operation of the pseudo-gearshift in electric motors control,”

Automatic transmissions

Regular electric vehicles have automatic transmissions and bringing manual transmissions has been difficult. It could be possibly because of the torque provided by EV motors. Automatic vehicles have steadily taken over the global car market, particularly in the United States. However, manual cars are still popular around the world. According to Statista, four out of ten light vehicles produced worldwide are still equipped with manual transmissions. Alongside, automatic cars represent around 34% of the global share.

In the US, automobiles with automatic transmission are in most of the cars used by car owners. However, some have wanted to stick to manual transmission because of various reasons. Though Toyota will possibly attract only a fewer population with the manual transmission. As EV driving experience is much smoother, it could be an interesting development. (Possibly a customizable option)

Manual vehicles are usually cheaper than their automatic counterparts, and they are also easier to maintain. They give a better driving experience. Manual cars provide drivers with more control over how the car operates, providing opportunities for fun and unique driving experiences on the open road.