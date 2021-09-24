Clubhouse officially launches rumored ‘Wave’ feature on iOS and Android

Clubhouse is one of the most popular social audio platforms, simply because of its unique audio-based platform. Users have been too obsessed with Instagram and Facebook lately, that something like this immediately caught their attention. Yes, Clubhouse had made it through the monopolistic barriers set by conglomerate Facebook Inc., Twitter, and others. So much so, that these companies ended up copying the entire Clubhouse usability and integrating it into their respective ecosystem.

Anyhow, we are here to talk about Clubhouse’s latest new feature called ‘Wave’ that was recently discovered by analyst and leaker Jane Manchun Wong. Wave is now available for all users on Android and iOS devices, allowing them to create private chat rooms more easily. You can start waving to strangers to see if they are interested to chat with you. Simply expand the hallway sidebar and tap on the Wave emoji alongside the user’s name. This will immediately notify the person that you are interested to talk to them.

Clubhouse is imposing no restrictions on the number of people you can add to a private chat room. Invite any number of users you like and once they are ready to join the conversation, Clubhouse will create a separate room for you, a private chat room for your group. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, users can open the room to other users at any time if they wish to expand the conversation.

This is a great new feature that Clubhouse users desperately needed. Social audio platforms are a great way to meet new friends and connect with a like-minded community without the barriers imposed by email or texting. You can talk your heart out and share your opinions with people, just like you would if they were there in person.

Anyhow, this app is great if you want to connect with friends, much better than the likes of Instagram and Facebook, not for everyone of course. But the level of popularity that Clubhouse has received since its inception is commendable, and the fact that celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg themselves using the platform to interact one-to-one with people made the app much more convincing for people to install.

Nevertheless, the competition couldn’t let anyone else win, and after trying to buy Clubhouse, the social media conglomerate itself dived into the social audio niche and launched its own audio-based products.

What do you think about Clubhouse’s new Wave feature? Do let us know what you think because your opinions are the voice of TechStory.