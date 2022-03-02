Co-inventor of Ethernet, David Boggs dies

The famous electrical engineer and computer scientist who contributed to the invention of Ethernet passed away in February 2022. David Boggs died on February 19, 2022 in Palo Alto, California, and was 71 years old. His wife, Marcia Bush confirmed that he died by heart failure at the Stanford Hospital.

He co-created the Ethernet which was the computer networking technology that links PCs to devices like printers. The Ethernet is the main source that introduced internet and its connection to PCs in homes and offices.

David Boggs enrolled as a graduate student at the Stanford University in 1973 spring. He started off an internship at the Silicon Valley research lab Xerox PARC right after his enrolment. The lab was in the process of the development of a new sort of personal computer. One of these days, Boggs came across a researcher named Bob Metcalfe who was exploring through a long cable. It turned out he was looking for a way to send information to and from ‘Alto,’ the lab’s computer. Mr. Metcalfe was attempting to send electrical waves through the cable. Mr.Boggs offered his help to this gentleman at seeing him struggle. They were said to have developed the first version of Ethernet over the two years following this encounter.

“He was the perfect partner for me,” Mr. Metcalfe said in an interview. “I was more of a concept artist, and he was a build-the-hardware-in-the-back-room engineer.”

The Alto project had other technologies developing in the next twenty years, such as the mouse, word processor, the modern computer, and of course, the Ethernet. Though it was the first technology for networking, it still evolved as today’s internet. It became what is it over the ‘Arpanet’ for its theory of connecting devices in proximity and not over distances.

His full name was David Reeves Boggs and he was born inWashington, D.C. on June 17, 1950. He spent his childhood in places like Kansas, Kentucky and others around the US. James Boggs, his father was a finance officer in the United States Army, and required to move around every couple of years. He spent his later childhood in Washington with his siblings. He complete his education from Princeton and Stanford.

After Mr.Metcalfe commercialised Ethernet, Mr. Boggs chose to stay on as a researcher at PARC, and moved to a DEC research lab later on. He finally started his own Ethernet Company ‘LAN Media’ in the 1980s, which was further sold to SBE, a larger player. He is survived by his wife and brother.

David Boggs, Co-Inventor of Ethernet, Dies at 71. In the 80s challenged on the the theory behind his invention he replied: "Seems Ethernet does not work in theory, only in practice."