Coca-Cola To Release A Pride Series NFT Collection On Polygon (MATIC)

Coca-Cola has developed new goods to honour the LGBTQIA+ community, and they will be sold under the brand name Pride series NFT. These items will be available in stores later this year. Each of the brand-new Freedom Totems will, for the first time, come equipped with its own distinctive mission statement. This statement will say something along the lines of “aims to reflect color-filled light on the inhabitants of our community and express a message of love.”

Rich Mnisi, who is most known for his work as a fashion designer in South Africa, is also an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community in his home nation, which is where he was born and nurtured. He received his early education and spent his childhood at his birthplace of South Africa. Coca-Cola and Mnisi have reached an agreement to collaborate on a new venture, the details of which will be disclosed in the near future.

Rich Mnisi is a South African designer who has garnered several honours and is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Mnisi is also a recipient of the South African Design Award. He was born in South Africa, and there is where he has spent the whole of his life up to this point. He is a native of South Africa. He was born and raised in the Republic of South Africa, which is his birthplace. People’s preconceived notions about community and identity are called into question by combining a contemporary point of view with the customs of the many cultures to which he belongs. A piece of art is produced as a result, which challenges preconceived concepts of self-identification and belonging that were previously held.

As part of its Pride collection, Coca-Cola has developed 136 digital collectibles in order to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and to honour its members.

Together, Rich Mnisi, an advocate and designer, and I worked together to make this limited-edition run. The overall collection is comprised of a number of smaller collections, each of which has its own unique assortment of Rich Mnisi’s one-of-a-kind artworks.

The creation of these paintings had many aims, one of which was to bring attention to the LGBTQIA+ community. The other was to emphasise the uniqueness and allure of that community. The artworks were developed with the intention of drawing attention to and increasing awareness of such characteristics.

On OpenSea, you may find listings for a few of the NFTs that were built in the past. The mining of New Floating Tokens has now gotten under way on the Polygon Network (MATIC). In order to purchase a Coca-Cola Pride Series NFT, you will need one Ethereum. The expense has been set in stone ever since we made the decision.

The whole of the funds collected from the first round of sales of NFT will be donated to organisations that provide some kind of assistance to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rich Mnisi has made the decision to give one hundred percent of the company’s profits to an LGBTQIA+ organisation known as OUT during the first year that the business is operational. They are South America’s second-oldest LGBTQIA+ organisation, and they provide assistance for both physical and mental well-being.