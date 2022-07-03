Today’s guide focuses on How To Teleport In Minecraft using the /tp command, either a relative set of coordinates, a certain set of coordinates, or another player. You can use the /tp command to teleport to a set of coordinates or teleport another player, within the game Minecraft. You can teleport to the position of another player, or teleport them to your position, using the teleport command from the console, followed by their username. If you are playing multiplayer, you can also teleport to another player quickly, or have them teleport to you.

As long as you know the other player’s username, the process of having them teleport to your position is straightforward. Your friends can use the -/tp username1 username2 command, in which a player who has username1 will be teleported to a location of the player who has username2.

For players to be teleported, in the chat menu, they must type either /tp or /teleport first. This is a common syntax to all, where /tp is a command used for teleporting, followed by a username of the user, and last is three coordinates of where you wish your character to be teleported. Once the command is entered, just press enter to send the player to your chosen coordinate.

Once you have opened up your chat window, type in /tp username(x)(y)(z), where x, y, and z would be the coordinates you would like your Command Block to send players. You can then take notes on your positional coordinates, and later type those coordinates into your command block.

Load up your world and go to where you want to teleport to in the future, and take note of the coordinates. Press Enter once you have entered the correct command, you will be transported to your desired spot. Type in /tp or /teleport, and then enter the coordinates of the XYZ where you would like to teleport. When you are ready to travel there, tap on the chat icon again, then type /tpusername>X-coordinate>Y-coordinate>Z-coordinate>.

Enter the command Teleport Name x y z Name x y z Replace names with the user name of your character, x with the east/west coordinate, y with the vertical coordinate, and z with the north/south coordinate it should be the same order in which you initially wrote your current coordinates.

The TP command in Minecraft works together with the coordinates Xyz, which are used by Minecraft to define your current position in the world. When used in this manner, the teleport command will move a player according to where that player is located, and in what direction they are facing. Players may also replace the turn at the end of the command with the set of coordinates or an entity that will face the destination once the teleport is completed.