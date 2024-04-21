A recent development in the cryptocurrency world has seen Coin Center, a pro-crypto organization, taking a firm stand against the newly proposed legislative bill, the Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act. In their public statement released last Friday, Coin Center heavily criticized the bill, labelling it as “unconstitutional” and detrimental to innovation.

The Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act, introduced by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis, aims to regulate the use and operations of stablecoins, which have gained popularity as alternatives to traditional currencies like the US dollar. The proposed legislation emphasizes investor protection and calls for strict compliance with existing anti-money laundering and sanction regulations.

Coin Center opposes the ‘unconstitutional’ stablecoin bill proposed by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis. One of the key provisions of the bill is the requirement for stablecoin issuers to maintain one-to-one reserves, effectively banning algorithmic stablecoins that rely on computer programs to adjust supply based on demand. This provision has sparked criticism from the digital asset community, with many arguing that such regulations stifle innovation in the crypto space.

Coin Center’s Perspective

Coin Center opposes the ‘unconstitutional’ stablecoin bill due to concerns about its impact on innovation. Coin Center, while acknowledging concerns about algorithmic stablecoins following the Terra-Luna ecosystem crash in the year 2022, opposes the outright ban proposed by the bill. They argue that prohibiting algorithmic stablecoins could be interpreted as a violation of First Amendment rights, particularly freedom of speech for developers who publish code.

Instead of a ban, Coin Center suggests alternative measures, such as mandating issuers of algorithmic stablecoins to register with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). They also reference the “Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act,” introduced in 2021, which proposes a two-year moratorium on newly launched algorithmic stablecoins. While Coin Center doesn’t fully support the moratorium, they consider it a more reasonable approach compared to an outright ban.

Global Stablecoin Market Growth

In parallel news, the global stablecoins market has witnessed significant growth in the year 2024. Data from DeFiLlama shows a 21.95% increase in total stablecoin market cap, rising from $139.342 billion to $158.957 billion since January 1, 2024.

Tether USD (USDT) remains the dominant stablecoin with a market share of 69.10%, valued at $109.84 billion. USD Coin (USDC) holds a 20.90% market share with a cap of $33.223 billion. Other notable stablecoins include Dai (DAI), First Digital USD (FUSD), and Athena USDe (USDe).

Overall, the debate over stablecoin regulations continues to evolve, with stakeholders like Coin Center advocating for a balanced approach that encourages innovation while addressing concerns about investor protection and stability in the crypto market. Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the world of cryptocurrencies, and recent proposed legislation has sparked a heated debate.

The Legislative Proposal

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis introduced the Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act to regulate stablecoin use. The bill aims to protect investors and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. One major provision is the requirement for stablecoin issuers to hold one-to-one reserves, effectively banning algorithmic stablecoins.

Coin Center, a pro-crypto organization, strongly opposes the bill. They argue that banning algorithmic stablecoins could infringe on developers’ free speech rights. They propose alternative measures, such as SEC registration for issuers, to address concerns without stifling innovation.

The Market Growth

In today’s news, Coin Center opposes the ‘unconstitutional’ stablecoin bill on grounds of potential legal challenges. Despite the regulatory debate, the stablecoin market continues to grow. Tether USD (USDT) dominates, followed by USD Coin (USDC) and other notable stablecoins.

The debate highlights a fundamental tension in the crypto space: how to ensure investor protection without hampering technological progress. While regulation is necessary, it must be crafted carefully to avoid unintended consequences. For stablecoins and the broader crypto ecosystem to remain sustainable, regulators and industry advocates must find common ground.

Also Read: Jamie Dimon Calls Bitcoin a Fraud: Insights into JPMorgan CEO’s Bold Critique of Cryptocurrency.