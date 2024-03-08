In a recent surge in cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $69,300 on Tuesday, leading to a remarkable rebound in the convertible bond issued by US-based crypto exchange company Coinbase.

Following the recent surge in cryptocurrency markets, the Coinbase bond faced a decline in demand when the underlying stock slumped due to rising global interest rates, but now it bounces back, reaching a two-year high.

Coinbase’s convertible bond, initially sold during the pandemic amidst soaring demand for tech and growth stocks, bounces back and has reached a two-year high. The recovery in digital asset prices has played a significant role in this resurgence.

According to Bloomberg, the rebound in Coinbase’s bond value reflects a broader resurgence in the appetite for convertible bonds, particularly in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Some firms in the AI sector have successfully issued bonds with no coupon, signalling a strong investor demand for these financial instruments.

MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, and Coinbase have been at the forefront of crypto-backed bond offerings. Coinbase’s convertible bond, initially sold with a 0.5% coupon, faced a decline in demand during a stock slump triggered by rising global interest rates. However, the recent cryptocurrency rally has spurred a recovery, nearly doubling the bond’s value since its November 2022 trough.

DigitalOcean, another crypto-related company, currently sees its bonds trading at 83 cents, marking the highest level since January 2022.

Asset manager Grayscale has requested the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to permit options trading on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SEC, however, has extended the decision timeline, prompting Grayscale to emphasize the necessity for exchange-listed options on GBTC and other spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein expressed concern in a letter to the SEC, emphasizing that rejecting options on GBTC would “unfairly discriminate” against shareholders. Sonnenshein pointed out the inconsistency in treating options on derivatives differently from those on the underlying asset, referencing the SEC’s prior approval of options on ETFs linked to Bitcoin futures.

Despite Grayscale’s plea, the SEC extended the period to decide on options trading for spot Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC has set April 24, 2024, as the deadline to either approve, disapprove, or initiate proceedings for the proposed rule change.

In response to the SEC’s extension, Grayscale emphasized that if investing in options for shares of products holding derivatives is acceptable, then investing in options for shares of products holding the asset itself should be equally acceptable. Grayscale’s response highlights the need for consistency and regulatory clarity in cryptocurrency investment products.

