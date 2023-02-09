Coinbase CEO is worried about SEC banning crypto staking for retailers

The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, says that he is worried about the SEC banning crypto staking for retail investors. This could be a major blow to the industry as well as to investors who were making a passive income via their holdings. SEC’s move could be because of the collapse of multiple crypto-lending platforms after the entire market went down.

Rumours from the SEC

1/ We're hearing rumors that the SEC would like to get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers. I hope that's not the case as I believe it would be a terrible path for the U.S. if that was allowed to happen. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) February 8, 2023

Brian Armstrong recently tweeted that the Securities and Exchange Commission might be banning crypto staking on all blockchains and platforms completely. He believes it will be devastating for the industry if this is allowed to happen. That’s because a lot of cryptocurrencies have to stake as one of their main features, Plus, it is an integral part of the functioning of different cryptocurrencies.

Users are also able to actively participate with crypto networks via staking. He also said that crypto staking reduces the carbon footprint of the network and increases security as well as scalability. It is also important to note that Ethereum has not become a security now that it has shifted to proof of stake from the proof of work mechanism.

The SEC putting a stop to crypto staking means that it will be stopping technological innovation in the United States. The idea should be to allow a new tech to grow in a controlled environment. Otherwise, companies are just gonna move out. He also gave the example of FTX, which moved out because of enforced regulation. However, it still affected millions of US users, and billions of dollars were lost in customer funds.

Twitter users on this rumour

Some Twitter users believe that crypto staking makes coins a security, while some believe it doesn’t work that way. The creator of Dogecoin also replied to Brian’s tweet, saying that it’s difficult to understand why the government doesn’t want free money in form of tax. Someone replied to his tweet saying, pointing out this is only for retail investors, the authorities do not want normal people to get richer.

I personally feel that the authorities won’t be able to completely stop staking because it will still be available on DeFi platforms and exchanges that aren’t based out of the US.

