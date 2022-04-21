Coinbase is all the rage on Twitter following the launch of NFT marketplace

Right when you think NFTs have gone out of trend, there pops up yet another news like mushroom during monsoons. And this time, it is Coinbase that has brought back public focus to NFTs yet again as it launched its NFT marketplace on limited beta on Wednesday. Quite naturally, the launch kindled the curious interest of Twitteratti which is expressed all too well through their reactions and responses which has rocketed Coinbase to the trending list on Twitter. Read along to know more about the Coinbase NFT marketplace launch and its echoes on Twitter.

The What and Why

On Wednesday, Coinbase took a step into the precarious realm of NFTs, a realm which has been exhibiting clear signs that its “moment’ has almost passed. However, now with this launch, it seems like the spotlight is back on NFTs and Coinbase yet again (at least for a day).

The widespread opinion is that this step could be crucial for fuelling up the growth prospects of Coinbase which have been ebbing out to a certain extent. Perhaps this marketplace would prove to be the elixir of life for the U.S-based crypto exchange and vice-versa.

The marketplace which was launched on Wednesday is basically a trial-version of its much anticipated platform which will facilitate the sale of digital assets and which will gradually include other items as well. The NFT marketplace will also be of significant help in diversifying the company’s revenue in addition to making the business more stable and less prone to vulnerability.

For those are unaware, this platform is highly exclusive. In the initial stage, the access will be granted only to a handful of people in the United States. The exclusivity is justified by the fact that the platform is still passing through the ‘trial and error’ phase. Eventually, over the span of another four or five weeks, new users will be included from the waiting list.

NFTs showed a lot of promise and potential initially with a long line of celebrities and sportspersons joining the bandwagon. However, the exuberance has fizzled out to a certain degree this year. Which is why people are a bit skeptical about Coinbase’s NFT marketplace. Given the fact that it doesn’t hold the first player advantage in-addition to the popularity burnout of NFTs, the future looks rather hazy and uncertain. Let’s just hope that Coinbase manages to hit the right balance of growth and success, which they are in desperate need of. For now, let’s glimpse at few of the reactions and responses on Twitter.

Coinbase just launched its NFT marketplace. Feeling bullish?https://t.co/1s0zT5bY9k — Robj.eth (@Robin_Janssens_) April 21, 2022

Well, looks like it holds a lot of promise for the future….

Never using Coinbase NFT again. Listed my MAYC below floor and someone linked my GF's onlyfans in the comment section. — King (@0xgodking) April 20, 2022

THE CREATURES ARE ON COINBASE pic.twitter.com/ksm0F8zh1Y — Creature World (@creatureNFT) April 21, 2022

Meta Eagle Club is Verified on @coinbase pic.twitter.com/oXgy42Lj5w — Gal Yosef (@GalyArtist) April 21, 2022

NEW: @Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, has launched its NFT marketplace https://t.co/KzuuQCjuxU — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) April 20, 2022

This has been my Coinbase NFT experience so far… pic.twitter.com/Fx5tVeZzPA — cr0ss.eth (@cr0ssETH) April 20, 2022

It is indeed a confusing spectrum of responses

Coinbase NFT. Clicked on a random item. Closing the site. Have already seen enough. pic.twitter.com/tJ1ROt8RXz — Narkheel.eth 🍌 (@narkheel) April 20, 2022