OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to be priced for Rs. 20K with sales starting on April 30

On April 28, OnePlus will release the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G alongside the OnePlus 10R. A few specifications of the next Nord product have already been verified by the brand. The colour possibilities were also leaked on the internet.

As of currently, the brand has not released any pricing information. However, prior of the formal release, the recent information has disclosed the cost and India sale date of the forthcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Indian Price

According to PassionateGeekz, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G would cost Rs. 19,999 (excluding bank incentive) in India. Furthermore, the device is expected to go on sale on April 30. We really already understand it’s available on Amazon and the brand’s own website in the nation.

19,999 [ Without Bank Offers], 30th April sales pic.twitter.com/ztBOH1ihlu — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) April 20, 2022

Because there has been no official word on the price, we recommend treating it as speculative and waiting for the formal release.

Several rumors, however, have suggested that the forthcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be priced around Rs. 20,000, making it the most inexpensive OnePlus phone in the nation.

Features for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus has previously announced the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G’s design, which has a triple camera array housed in a rectangular module. That will include a punch-hole opening in the front to house the front-facing camera. In terms of specifications, the gadget is said to include a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging.

The company also disclosed that the tablet would include 64MP AI triple cameras. Aside from that, OnePlus did not offer any additional information. However, the phone is said to have a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which will be combined with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. A 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP mono lens are touted to help the 64MP main camera. It will sport a 16MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and movies.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – Competition

In India, demand for mid-range phones outnumbers that for flagships. Realme, Redmi, and Samsung are now providing strong 5G-enabled devices for less than Rs. 20,000. As a result, it appears like OnePlus intends to expand its mid-range portfolio by releasing low-cost Nord smartphones.

If the rumored OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is priced under Rs. 20,000, it will compete with smartphones such as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 9 Pro+. It is also worth noting that the next Nord gadget has a design that is quite similar to the Realme 9 Pro+.

On the same day, OnePlus would also launch the Nord Buds, its first-ever Nord series TWS earphones. The debut ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on April 28 and will also be live-streamed just on the business’s official YouTube channel as well as other social media profiles.

