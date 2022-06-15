Coinbase lays off 8% of its staff in India, appoints an executive for local partnerships

The American Company, Coinbase which regulates a cryptocurrency exchange platform has announced that the corporation will be dismissing some of its staff. Following this concern, the vice president of engineering of the firm declared that the Indian branch of Coinbase will witness a boot out of 8% of its employees.

The cryptocurrency exchange regulator company started its services in India back in April this year intending to expand the number of employees of the company in a short time. But the deteriorating conditions of the crypto economy have led the corporation to boot out some of its employees.

Gupta made this announcement on Twitter following the tweet of the chief executive of the company who wrote on his tweet that considering the constant decline of the crypto economy the company is obliged to boot out 18% of its workforce globally.

The notice was released in public on June 14. Adding further the CEO wrote that this measure was taken to make sure that the company doesn’t get into any serious trouble during this recession period as the recession is quite large and at present, the company requires to cut down costs in order to survive this downturn.

He further said that Coinbase has expanded in a very short time and the work efficiency has reduced a bit due to this expansion. The company needs some time to balance this expansion before inflation.

Coinbase’s vice president of engineering retweeted the CEO’s writing that seeing the current situation of the economy the corporation made a hard choice of dismissing 18% of its total workforce at a global level. Moreover, this has affected the newly formed Indian branch but the downturn in India was quite lower than the global average. He said that around 8% of the Indian employees got impacted by this.

The vice president also said that however, this deteriorating situation and the decision to lay off employees will not affect the fact that it belongs to the list of top market priorities of the company. Coinbase will keep putting funds into the product and engineering team of India.

The senior director for the market expansion of Coinbase wrote in a blog post that the company has elected an executive in India intending to initiate local partnerships and operations in India.

The newly hired director of India Market Expansion, Arnab Kumar earlier served as a director of strategy and fintech at Prosus.