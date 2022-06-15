Mensa Brands Acquires Lifestyle Brand Pebbles

Mensa Brands, one of the fastest growing start-up companies in the country which is known for its Thrasio style of business has just acquired Pebbles, a start-up company in the wearable industry.

Pebbles is known for their smart company that produces and sells smart consumer electronics. They sell a wide range of audio tech, gadgets for fitness, and quick charging products and they sell their products all across the nation. The company was founded 9 years ago back in 2013 and its head office is situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A thrasio style of business is a type of business model where the company goes on a streak of acquiring companies that are growing a lot or have potential of growth so that they can be acquired scaled up easily, take up a big chunk of the market share and flood the market with their products. Pebbles comes right up Mensa Brands’ alley with this type of business strategy.

Mensa Brands works with their acquired companies and their partners and clients so that their company and grow a lot and in such a short time span. They generally go for companies that sell direct 2 consumers within the country and all across the globe and they currently have around 20 different companies under their wing and they help them grow and scale up their business in the fastest and most effectives ways out there.

Ananth Narayanan, the founder and chief executive officer of Mensa Brands said in a public statement that he is over the moon to be working alongside a company like Pebble and even work with a talented and driven group of people headed by the competent Ajay Agarwal and Komal Agarwal. In the smart consumer electronics field, he feels that Pebble is a company stands out in the crowd as they have been able to fuse the best of fashion as well as the best technology for consumers to create something special.

He went to say that a new chapter has been created with a new partnership that has been forged. It is now time for Pebble to start their new endeavour, one where more consumers will start their journey with the company as they scale up the company by a lot along the way.

Mr. Komal also spoke about this new deal and said that he is happy with this partnership and that this will help them get into the eyes of so many more consumers across the nation.