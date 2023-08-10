Coinbase Mainnet Features 100 DApps For The Crypto Community

The much-publicized debut of Coinbase Mainnet features 100 DApps and is noted to come after a fruitful test net launch in February and a developer-specific release in July. As per the report published by The Block, a prominent crypto-related news agency, this innovation paves the door for a more scalable and affordable solution for crypto aficionados. “Base was created with a clear vision: bring the next million builders and billion users on-chain.” CoinBase announced on social media, addressing all crypto enthusiasts, “We’re thrilled to announce that Base mainnet is now live and available for everyone.”

Diversity in Applications

According to the reports, Base has formed agreements with DeFi protocols, bridges, oracles, wallets, analytics, and infrastructure providers and has integrated with several well-known cryptocurrency projects since its debut.

The company previously speculated that if Coinbase Mainnet features 100 DApps, it’ll bestow more autonomy to the numerous developers working solo or within independent teams. By enabling developers to create creative applications while making use of the advantages of lower costs and more scalability, this integration has strengthened Base’s position as a complete scaling solution.

Additionally, Coinbase hopes that Base will eventually become the standard system for its on-chain products, demonstrating its dedication to supporting Layer 2 solutions and promoting the use of effective blockchain technologies.

How does it benefit users?

As Coinbase Mainnet features 100 DApps, it reaps many advantages by using Base as a scaling solution. As Base’s rollup network offers cheaper transaction costs and better transaction speeds, one major benefit is an improved user experience. A larger user base is attracted to and kept by this increased usability.

Cost savings are just another advantage for Coinbase. With the help of Base’s rollup solution, Coinbase can lower the transaction costs related to carrying out operations on the Ethereum network. This much-needed cost reduction is beneficial for both Coinbase and its users, making interaction, commerce, trade and exchange with DApps more economically affordable, logistically smooth and widely accessible.

Additionally, Base’s rollup network improves Coinbase’s network efficiency and scalability. Coinbase can accommodate growing customer demand without encountering bottlenecks or network slowdowns by processing a greater amount of transactions outside of the Ethereum main net. This guarantees a seamless and unbroken trading experience.

Base’s rollup network will enable the company to provide users with a more effective, affordable, and fluid trading experience while also enhancing its standing as a pioneer in implementing scalable blockchain technologies. And by connecting with Base, Coinbase may accomplish thorough and seamless interconnections within the Base ecosystem. Coinbase may now offer a broader spectrum of services and make use of Base’s DApps by making Base the default network for its on-chain goods.

The bottom line is, utilising Base offers the US-based company overall advantages, including better scalability, user experience, extensive integrations, future-proofing and cost savings.

Frolicsome Inauguration

Public reactions suggest that the blockchain community is overjoyed as Coinbase Mainnet features 100 DApps. Base’s public manner was eagerly anticipated, and in the months before it launched, users and developers swarmed the network, depositing assets worth over $100 million. Coinbase has organised an occasion called “Onchain Summer” to mark the milestone and show off the Base network’s capabilities.

Base experienced a hectic boom week as people rushed in to check it all out as a result of the prelaunch phase. On July 30, as traders flooded the network, Base was rated as the third-largest Layer 2 with a throughput of 7.6 transactions per second. Users will have the option to mint a special “Base, Day One” non-fungible token as a monument to the network’s official launch at the event, which will feature partner DApps in the fields of gaming, digital art and music.

Also Read: Digital ruble pilot launch underway informs Central Russian Bank.

Comments

comments