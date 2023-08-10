7 Ways to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001 Easily and Rapidly

Have you ever encountered the dreaded Windows Error Code 0xc0000001 while trying to start your computer? If so, you’re not alone. This baffling problem is not unusual on Windows systems and can be caused by a number of factors such as hardware conflicts, corrupted system files, incompatible software, or obsolete drivers.

However, don’t worry! In this in-depth article, we will delve into the complexities of Error Code 0xc0000001, investigating its various causes without delving into difficult technical definitions. Whether you’re a seasoned computer enthusiast or a casual user, our step-by-step instructions will provide you with the knowledge you need to solve it and restore control of your system.

What is Error Code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10/11?

Error Code 0xc0000001 is a common error encountered on Windows operating systems. It typically appears as a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and is associated with the Boot Configuration Data (BCD).

The BCD is a crucial database that contains boot-related configuration information required for the operating system to start correctly. When Windows Error Code 0xc0000001 occurs, it means that the BCD is either missing, corrupted, or contains errors, preventing the operating system from booting properly.

What Are the Causes of Error Code 0xc0000001?

In fact, Error Code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10/11 can be caused by various factors. Here are some common causes:

Corrupted Boot Configuration Data (BCD): Problems with the BCD store can prevent the operating system from correctly loading, resulting in an error.

Missing or Damaged System Files: Critical system files essential for booting may be missing or corrupted, resulting in the error code.

Faulty Hardware: Hardware components such as hard drives or RAM may be failing, resulting in the starting problem.

Outdated or incompatible drivers: Using outdated or incompatible drivers can cause this error during the boot process, preventing system initialization.

Malware or Virus Infections: Malicious software can corrupt system files and cause the error code to display during boot-up.

Hardware Connectivity Issues: Loose or broken connections between hardware components might disrupt the boot process and result in an error.

How to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10/11?

Solution 1: Use Reliable Tool to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

If you’re seeking an effective and efficient approach to fix error code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10/11, this section has you covered. 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius is a reliable and powerful Windows boot repair tool designed to tackle a wide range of system issues. Whether your computer refuses to start properly, displays a Blue/Black screen, or encounters system crashes, this tool has got you covered.

Here is how to solve PC error code 0xc0000001 using 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius:

Step 1: Run the program and place the produced CD/DVD into the CD-ROM drive or attach a USB flash drive to a computer’s USB connection. Then click “Create boot disc now” to begin creating the repair disc.

Step 2: Select the operating system to be repaired, followed by the disc to be used for making bootable discs. Then click “Next” to begin downloading the repair environment ISO.

Step 3: It should be remembered that the bootable media will be wiped during this procedure. So make a backup of your info beforehand! Wait for Boot Genius to finish downloading the ISO for the repair environment, and check your network connection.

Step 4: After the boot disc has been successfully generated, restart the dead computer and boot from the repair disk you just created.

Step 5: Once your dead computer successfully boots up, 4DDiG Windows Boot Genius will launch automatically. Then, simply click on “Automated repair”.

Step 6: Next, select the partition that requires repair and click on “Start repair” to commence the automated repair procedure.

Step 7:Patiently await the completion of the automatic repair. Afterward, restart your computer to witness the impressive results of the repair process.

Solution 2: Use Startup Repair to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

Startup Repair is a convenient and powerful tool provided by the Windows operating system, which can work wonders when dealing with Error Code 0xc0000001. Follow these steps on Windows 10/11:

Step 1: Restart your computer. When you see the Windows logo, push the power button. You need to repeat the preceding procedure three times.

Step 2: The third time, a screen titled Automatic Repair will appear. Here, select “Advanced options.”

Step 3: On the next screen, under Choose an option, select “Troubleshoot. “

Step 4: Next, select “Advanced options” from the Troubleshoot screen menu.

Step 5: On the Advanced settings screen, select “Startup Repair. ” Then, input your password to start the process.

While Startup Repair can resolve many issues, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. If Windows error code 0xc0000001 continues to appear, you can try other methods.

Solution 3:Use System Restore to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

Resetting the system is another option that you can try in order to solve Windows error code 0xc0000001. Don’t need to worry about data loss. This is also a feature of Automatic Repair and requires no technical knowledge.

Step 1: Follow the method introduced earlier to reach the “Choose an option.” Then, Click on the “Troubleshoot”option.

Step 2: Select “Advanced options.”

Step 3: Under the Advanced options, select “System Restore.” Follow the on-screen instructions to start the System Restore process.

Step 4: You’ll need to choose a restore point from before the error code 0xc0000001 occurred. Confirm your selection and proceed with the System Restore process.

Now, restart you computer to check if Windows error code 0xc0000001 persists.

Solution 4: Uninstall Conflicting Software to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

This method is especially useful if you recently installed a new software or app that caused PC error code 0xc0000001.

Step 1:Check the previous methods. Under the Advanced options, click on the “Startup Settings” option.

Step 2:Then, click “Restart.” After the restart, press F4 on your keyboard to enable Safe Mode.

Step 3:Press “Win+I” to open Settings and then, select “Apps.”

Step 4:Find the recently installed software or application causing the issue and click “Uninstall.”

Solution 5:Execute the SFC Command to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

When you encounter error code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10 or 11, it is usually due to corrupted or missing system files that prevent the system from booting successfully. This can be easily resolved by running the SFC (System File Checker) command. Here is how:

Step 1: Go to “Advanced options“ using the method mentioned before. Or you can boot from the installation disk(DVD or USB) and select “Repair your computer.

Step 2: Select “Command Prompt“ from the menu.

Step 3: Type “sfc /scannow“ and hit Enter.

Additionally, the following commands can also be used to resolve error code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10 or 11.

bootrec /fixmbr

bootrec /fixboot

bootrec /rebuildbcd

Solution 6: Reset Your Computer to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

If all the above methods prove ineffective, you can reset your PC to resolve the error code 0xc0000001. Don’t need to worry about data loss because it llows users to choose whether to keep or remove data.

Step 1:After starting the computer using the two methods mentioned above, select “Reset this PC” in the “Troubleshoot” option.

Step 2:You will be presented with two options. Click on the “Remove everything” option if you want a complete fresh start.

Step 3:Follow the on-screen instructions to start the reset process. It may take some time, and your computer will restart several times during the process.

After the reset is finished, your computer should no longer encounter the Windows error code 0xc0000001.

Solution 7:Reinstall Operating System to Fix Error Code 0xc0000001

Reinstalling the operating system will be the last resort to fix error code 0xc0000001. It will overwrite the existing system files, including the ones that might be causing the error. However, you should be aware that it is a drastic step and will result in the loss of all data and applications on the system drive. Therefore, it’s crucial to back up all important files and data or use professional data recovery tool before proceeding with the reinstall.

Useful Tips to Avoid Error Code 0xc0000001 in the Future

By following these suggestions, you can improve the stability and reliability of your system, lowering the likelihood of seeing Windows error code 0xc0000001 in the future.

Keep your system up to speed with the latest operating system and driver updates.

Install trusted antivirus software to protect yourself against malware.

Be cautious when modifying hardware, especially when overclocking.

Create system restore points to facilitate error recovery.

Avoid conflicts, and ensure software compatibility before installation.

Keep your BIOS firmware up to date for greater compatibility and stability.

Final Words

In conclusion, if you encounter the error code 0xc0000001 on Windows 10 or Windows 11, don’t panic. There are effective solutions available to resolve this issue.However, remember to back up your data before attempting any major fixes. If you find yourself unsure or overwhelmed, seeking professional assistance is always a wise choice.

