Coinbase to make Borussia Dortmund a premium partner

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has become a Premium Partner of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in a deal brokered for the club by the Sportfive agency. Although the association has existed since July of last year, the sponsorship was reportedly limited to activations such as providing a crypto education session to BVB employees. Coinbase ads also ran on the video screens at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

Since its founding in 2012, Coinbase has built a platform providing easy access to a wide range of crypto products. Coinbase offers products for private investors, active traders, companies and institutional investors. In 2021, Coinbase received licences from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for crypto custody and proprietary trading – limited to crypto assets and account units.

“The crypto world offers exciting opportunities, and it is important for us to work with a trustworthy partner in this promising field,” says BVB Managing Director Carsten Cramer and emphasises: “The granting of the licence by ‘BaFin’ is the clear signal for us as BVB to now have such a partner at our side in a segment that is still very new and often confusing for non-insiders. We are therefore delighted about the expansion of our partnership with Coinbase as the responsible, secure and standards-compliant global platform for crypto trading.”

“We are delighted to deepen our commitment to the German market and look forward to working with BVB. Coinbase with its crypto platform and Borussia Dortmund in the sporting arena both stand for innovation, trust and responsibility. We are very pleased to have a partner who believes in the crypto economy and is ready to shape the future with us,” says Daniel Seifert, Vice President and Regional Managing Director, EMEA and Spokesperson for Germany. Borussia Dortmund is already working with several innovative companies to create successful Web3 use cases for BVB fans. The partnership with Coinbase thus represents a further step in this development.