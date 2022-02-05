Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has enabled customers to convert tax refunds into cryptocurrency when filing with TurboTax. Customers can opt to have their refunds put into one of over 100 digital assets, with no trading costs. The company previously worked with Mastercard to facilitate the purchase of NFTs (Jan. 18).

With a partnership with TurboTax, Coinbase will let users receive their tax refunds in crypto

If you file your taxes via TurboTax, Coinbase will provide you with the option of receiving your refund in cryptocurrency. The exchange has established a direct deposit feature that allows consumers to convert their US money into cryptocurrency. Users will be able to choose among over 100 cryptos, including stablecoins and yield-bearing assets.

Users will be able to convert their state and federal tax refunds into bitcoin thanks to a partnership between the software business and Coinbase.

Coinbase is attempting to position itself as a popular entryway to bitcoin, a location where people can deposit their wages, cost reimbursements, and tax refunds on a regular basis.

According to the DealBook newsletter, the business began a direct deposit scheme with the software company TurboTax on Thursday to deliver state and federal tax refunds to Coinbase accounts, with the option to immediately convert money into cryptocurrency.

“We’ve seen a boom in alternative investments, and a new class of investors beyond simply high-income earners,” said TurboTax’s investor sector manager Randy Hellman.

Coinbase sees itself as an “entry point” into the cryptocurrency market. According to Prakash Hariramani, the business’s head of product, the company intends to make things easier for individuals by allowing direct deposits of all kinds.

Coinbase has completed the implementation of a payroll program in the United States, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams praising the business in a statement about changing his first mayoral salary from dollars to cryptocurrency. People can also transfer corporate expenditure reimbursements to their cryptocurrency accounts through Coinbase.

However, possessing a digital currency such as Dogecoin is not the same as possessing a dollar. Even enthusiastic early adopters of these types of services are proceeding with caution due to crypto’s extreme volatility.

“The teaching aspect is incredibly important,” said Sally Shin, strategy director at United Masters, which is in the early stages of a relationship with Coinbase to develop a crypto payment program for employees and artists.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also read: