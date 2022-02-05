LA HAUS SELLS FIRST COLOMBIAN HOUSE FOR BTC

La Haus, the leader in the Latin American real estate market, has completed another bitcoin home transaction, this time in Colombia, following the sale of a property in Mexico, according to Valora Analitik.

According to Jehudi Castro, La Haus’ vice president of innovation and future, the transaction was a downpayment for an apartment at Natura City, a luxury apartment complex being built in the Bellavista region of Santa Marta, Colombia, by Titles and Real Estate Developments.

Castro further stated that the apartment cost around $98,000 in total, which amounts to about 2.45 BTC at the time of writing. The buyer put down 0.03 bitcoin as a downpayment and will continue to pay in bitcoin until the apartment is finished, which is scheduled to happen in 2025.

“We’re striving to offer this type of alternative to the rest of the country,” Castro added, according to the newspaper, “so that payment methods and investment firms aren’t a barrier to accessing residential goods.”

Because the buyer was traveling internationally at the time of purchase, Bitcoin’s power shone by seamlessly completing the transaction across borders. The Lightning Network-enabled the transaction to be completed instantaneously thanks to payment processing business OpenNode.

After forming a partnership with OpenNode, La Haus, which aims to deliver U.S. tech-enabled real estate services to the Latin American market, began taking bitcoin payments for its real estate holdings in November.

La Haus can accept bitcoin payments both on-chain and on the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution, thanks to the payment processor. Last month, the firm sold its first property for bitcoin, with a Peruvian woman exchanging 5.78 BTC for an exceptional apartment in one of Tulum’s most valuable locations on Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

“One of the features that most enticed us when introducing this payment option, aside from the ease it symbolizes, was the possibility of breaking down geographical barriers,” said Jehudi Castro, VP of innovation and future at La Haus.

“Not only does this make us proud, but it also shows how home buying is changing.” “We accomplish it not only technologically, but also financially, by knocking down geographical borders.”

