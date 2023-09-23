CoinShares Unveils New Crypto Hedge Fund Division and Expands Institutional Services to the US

Coinshares, a leading digital asset investment firm, has made a significant move into the American market, unveiling a new crypto hedge fund division and an expansion of its institutional services. The company, well-known for its cryptocurrency exchange-traded products and investment strategies, aims to tap into the growing demand for crypto investments among institutional investors in the United States. European digital asset management firm Coinshares is entering the U.S. market with the establishment of a dedicated hedge fund division, specifically targeting institutional investors. The company, headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey, is set to provide a full range of services tailored to institutions interested in the cryptocurrency asset class.

Coinshares’ U.S. Expansion Includes the Introduction of a Fresh Hedge Fund Division

The firm announced the launch of its latest division, Coinshares Hedge Fund Solutions, underscoring its core identity as a cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund manager. Heading this division will be Lewis Fellas, a seasoned asset manager with over twenty years of experience, including a solid seven-year track record in the digital assets sector.

The press release underscores the fusion of Coinshares’ decade-long involvement in the crypto sphere with the expertise garnered through proprietary trading activities since 2016. The firm asserts that this wealth of experience positions it to create competitive offerings on par with those of established financial institutions.

Coinshares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti commented on this, saying, ‘In a shifting macroeconomic landscape characterized by factors like interest rates and inflation, the desire for actively managed exposure to digital assets is a logical evolution.’

Mognetti went on to say: “ The new division signifies the latest step in Coinshares’ evolution.”

Coinshares’ FINRA Registration Paves the Way for Innovative Hedge Fund Products

Having registered as a broker-dealer with FINRA, Coinshares is set to introduce its hedge fund offerings to eligible U.S. investors. In their release, the company emphasized, “The eagerly awaited resurgence of interest rate-induced volatility presents an excellent opportunity, one we intend to harness with our innovative fund offerings.”

Lewis Fellas, concluding the statement, mentioned, “Each product we offer is meticulously crafted to minimize counterparty risk while offering investors well-defined exposure to asset classes and strategies.”

Coinshares’ decision to expand its institutional services to the U.S. demonstrates its recognition of the growing acceptance and adoption of digital assets in the country. As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, Coinshares, like other industry players, will need to navigate these challenges to ensure compliance and maintain the trust of its institutional clients.

With the cryptocurrency market experiencing significant growth and institutional interest, Coinshares’ expansion aligns perfectly with the global trend. As it ventures into this new territory, it has the potential to become a prominent player in the crypto hedge fund space, offering institutional investors a reliable gateway into the world of digital assets. However, the company will also need to remain vigilant and adaptable in the face of ongoing regulatory developments to secure its position as a trusted partner for institutional investors in the ever-expanding crypto market.

