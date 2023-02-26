Color Changing phone – Vivo V27 Pro Pricing leaked prior to official launch

The Vivo V27 Pro, a color-changing smartphone that will supposedly be made available to the general public, has been making headlines thanks to the Chinese tech firm Vivo. We previously stated that the smartphone would be arriving for debut on March 1st, 2020. Although the launch is still a few days away, there have already been several leaks or even speculations that suggest the launch price for this new incoming phone.

If you have your eye on this new, unique phone, then perhaps gaining a general sense of the price of the phone would help you decide whether or not to buy it. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the specifications and launch price of the new Vivo V27 Pro.

Vivo V27 Pro – Specification and Features

There are several teasers that Vivo has previously revealed via their Twitter page, and we also have a few leaks that strongly hint at the specifications of this smartphone. Beginning with the specification details, Vivo is choosing a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 60-degree curvature for the side, which will also enable a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moving to the back, we can see the unusual color-changing backside and the trio-housed camera configuration, which includes the most recent 50MP Sony IMX 766V sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide sensor and an oddly placed 2MP macro lens. But, if it had been a telephoto sensor, it could have been better.

The Dimensity 8200 SoC from MediaTek, together with faster LPDDR5 Memory and UFS 3.1 storage, will be found on the device’s internal side. The phone will also have a quicker 66W wired charging option in addition to a larger 4600mAH battery on the battery side.

Vivo V27 Pro – Leaked Price

If you are thinking about the pricing side, here the color changing phone’s Vivo V27 pro’s pricing has been set on a budget premium side where it’s been said that the smartphone will be launched in three different variants where in the first variant you will be getting a 8GB combined with 128GB or 256GB storage options.

If in case you want more RAM then you will be able to go with the 12GB RAM variant combined with 256GB of storage variant too. Talking about the pricing side, the firs variant where you get the 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage will be starting for a price tag of Rs. 37999.

Then we have the 8GB RAM combined with 256GB of storage variant which will be launched for Rs. 39999. And, if you want more RAM and storage then you will able to buy the 12GB RAM combined with 256GB of storage variant for a price tag of Rs. 42999.