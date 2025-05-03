Colorado is poised to become the first state in years to take legislative action in favor of imported vehicles, particularly the compact and quirky Japanese Kei cars. The Colorado General Assembly has passed House Bill 25-1281, a bold new measure that aims to provide legal protection for Kei vehicles, ending what car enthusiasts have described as a years-long “shadow ban” imposed by the state’s DMV.

The bill now awaits Governor Jared Polis’s signature, a final step that could change the narrative for car importers nationwide.

The Backstory: Years of Frustration and Silent Rejection

For the past four years, car enthusiasts in Colorado have found themselves in a legal and bureaucratic gray area. Despite meeting federal import laws—especially the 25-year rule that exempts older vehicles from federal safety standards—owners of Kei cars often faced unexplained denials of registration or emissions testing.

While no formal policy existed, residents reported being stonewalled at DMV offices. In 2024, this quiet resistance became more evident when the Colorado DMV briefly attempted to formalize its restrictions, only to backtrack after fierce public backlash. The term “shadow ban” took root, describing the state’s silent refusal to legitimize legally imported vehicles.

What Is HB25-1281?

Introduced on February 20, 2025, HB25-1281 is a bipartisan effort backed by Representatives William Lindstedt (D), Larry Don Suckla (R), and Senators Nick Hinrichsen (D) and Byron Pelton (R). The bill defines Kei vehicles—Japan’s smallest class of road-legal cars—as legitimate motor vehicles under Colorado law.

Key provisions of the bill include:

Issuing certificates of title and registration for Kei vehicles.

Allowing road use, with restrictions on roads with speed limits over 55 mph.

Using a two-speed idle test for emissions, tailored to the vehicle’s original manufacture year.

Prohibiting agencies from rejecting Kei vehicles based solely on their design or origin.

Creating a new traffic infraction for exceeding speed limits in Kei cars.

Licensing requirements for dealers selling Kei vehicles.

Economic and Cultural Impacts

Beyond road access, the bill is expected to have a modest but positive economic impact. Colorado estimates a one-time $101,000 investment to update DMV systems and issue 17-digit VINs. However, it anticipates recovering $93,000 in registration fees within two years, eventually turning the policy into a profitable move.

More importantly, HB25-1281 sends a powerful cultural message. Colorado would become the first state since 2019 to pass a law actively protecting imported cars, standing against the recommendations of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), which has pushed for blanket bans on non-FMVSS vehicles.

A Blueprint for Other States

If signed into law, Colorado’s decision could serve as a model for other states grappling with the legality of imported vehicles. States like Texas, Michigan, and Massachusetts have seen policy reversals but lack explicit legal protections—leaving the door open for future rollbacks.

For Kei car enthusiasts across America, Colorado’s leadership could be the precedent they’ve been waiting for.

All eyes are now on Governor Jared Polis. One signature could end the uncertainty and solidify Colorado’s role as a champion for car culture, legal clarity, and enthusiast rights.