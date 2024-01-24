For Rs 55 crore, NODWIN Gaming, owned by Nazara Technologies, is purchasing Comic Con India. Through a combination of cash and share swaps, Comic Con India’s shares will be completely acquired as part of the agreement. According to a statement from the firm, Comic Con India’s founders, Karan Kalra and Jatin Varma, will continue to run the company under NODWIN Gaming’s management.

A significant move in the global entertainment scene, the purchase represents more than just corporate growth. In connection with the deal, the Comic Con India management team would exchange 27.5 crores of its shares for a stake in NODWIN Gaming.

What did the venture leaders state?

Jatin Varma, Founder, of Comic Con India, stated, “For more than a decade, we have worked tirelessly to build a unique space in India for promoting and celebrating popular culture. And with that goal in mind, I am very excited to join hands with NODWIN Gaming in taking the next step and building upon this goal together”

Karan Kalra, Partner & Director at Comic Con India added “Our aim at Comic Con India has always been to put the fans first! And I am absolutely thrilled that this strategic partnership will enable us to deliver amazing events and experiences to pop culture fans across India”

Since its founding in 2011, Comic Con India has grown into a corporation that plans events all across India to honor a variety of popular cultural aspects, such as comic books, cosplay, movies, TV series, merchandise, gaming, and much more. India’s cultural calendar has made the festivals, which take place in places like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, indispensable.

Increasing the value of offers

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Integration of Comic Con India will amplify and diversify the offering of NODWIN to all opportunities that target the youth in India. With the continued intersection of Gaming/ Pop Culture/ esports into one interactive entertainment sector, Nodwin will add a strong and robust IP that is scalable both in India and Internationally. Our quest for drawing millions of fans across the world will get another level up with Comicon.”

It is anticipated that this integration would enhance NODWIN’s youth offerings and establish a distinctive platform for fans of pop culture, games, and comics. With an improved experience that blends gaming, esports, comics, and popular culture, the idea includes extending the events to new locations in India as well as abroad.

About Comic Con India

An annual series of comic book-based gatherings called Comic Con India (CCI) takes place in India. Since its 2011 launch in New Delhi, the event has grown to include major Indian cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmadabad. These days, all of these cities host yearly comic conventions. Together, these five locations draw more than 200,000 tourists and more than 1200 exhibitors. In 2011, Comic Con India’s creator and managing director, Jatin Varma, held the country’s inaugural Comic Con in Delhi. In partnership with ReedPop, the people behind the MCM London Comic Con and the New York Comic Con, Comic Con India has been held since 2014.