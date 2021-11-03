Commonwealth bank will enable crypto trading for 6.5M Australians

As the popularity of crypto trading increases in Australia, the Commonwealth bank there also plans to enable it on their platform. At present, there are 6.5 million Australian users on their app. This means the support will be important to a wide number of people. It will also become the first bank in the country to support crypto. This is expected to drive adoption with National Australian Bank, Australian and New Zealand Banking Group, and Westpac to follow Commonwealth bank’s footsteps.

More about the adoption

Commonwealth has partnered up with the Gemini crypto exchange for the launching of its crypto services. They plan to roll out the features slowly by doing a pilot first with a limited number of people. The report suggests that the platform will support 10 cryptocurrencies out of which BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC are known at the moment. The adoption of crypto by banks will also become one of the largest in terms of crypto adoption.

The best part about all this is that the regulatory landscape is getting better for crypto. Laws are becoming more transparent and it is inevitable that banks will sooner or later follow suit. The CEO of the local crypto exchange BTC Markets said that proper regulation and adoption from banks will open crypto to the traditional finance system. He also talked about the crypto adoption by Commonwealth saying that it’s exciting and inevitable. Australia is definitely going to benefit from this in terms of crypto ranking adoption globally.

Gemini’s statement

Finally, we have the global business head of Gemini saying that they are proud to work with the Commonwealth bank. He also added that their international grade security with a regulatory focused approach is going to set high standards for the bank. But some of the local exchanges were not happy with the decision as the bank chose to collaborate with a foreign company rather than their own. And now they are planning to reach out to other banks themselves in order to collaborate.

