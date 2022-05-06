Community – the heart and soul of cryptocurrency

Communities are critical to cryptocurrency. They must be nurtured because they do not emerge overnight. Playing the role of the foundation in cryptocurrency, the community is vital to a project’s success. Sharing of knowledge between cryptocurrency enthusiasts is a key part of the adoption and expansion of cryptocurrency around the world.

The complex cryptocurrency landscape is still at the very infant stage of its development. Because of the decentralised nature of blockchain technology, members of cryptocurrency communities share the responsibility of collaboration in order to experience greater growth and evolution.

Cryptocurrency community members serve a diversity of functions, depending on their capabilities. From contributing to an open-source code to building applications using the core technology, to helping to raise funds – all of it is critically important to the strength of the cryptocurrency.

The power of a community’s network effect is defined not just by the number of individuals that make up the group, but also by the link between members and the quality of their interactions. Decentralisation guarantees that no single entity has a complete influence over a cryptocurrency project. Instead, a broad group of people is in control, striving to move the initiative forward.

Calyx Token (CLX) is a new cryptocurrency project, once fully established, aims to transform into a fully community-driven, permissionless liquidity protocol. Native token CLX holders will manage and govern the platform through CalyxDAO. As the Calyx Token grows in value, it will become more necessary than ever to place complete power in the hands of the community, allowing them to vote on and implement critical network choices.

The importance of DAOs

Decentralised Autonomous Organisations are represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer programs, managed by the members of the organisation, and unaffected by a central authority. Every community member is given a say in how they function, democratising organisational decision-making. DAOs operate using smart contracts, where the rules are confirmed through community voting.

There are several key benefits that DAOs provide to the cryptocurrency industry. A DAO has a decentralised and transparent nature which provides its participants complete ownership over the protocol’s upkeep. DAOs are also automated through the implementation of smart contracts and decisions are carried out automatically, eliminating all third-party interactions.

Plans for CalyxDAO

Calyx Token’s community-driven model will operate through the CalyxDAO, empowering the community members and ensuring fair representation of objectives to boost the productive growth of the entire ecosystem. It will also help in protecting the security and stability of the Calyx Token network.

CLX token holders will be able to stake their tokens to receive the voting rights for a variety of agendas, including trading fees, the adoption of various blockchains, and a number of other ideas. Transparency, accessibility and sustainability are the key factors essential in reinforcing a decentralised community structure.

Investing in a cryptocurrency is investing in its community. Consider it when choosing your next cryptocurrency investment!

