What are the Best Automated Penetration Testing Tools in 2022?

The process that identifies and resolves security issues within a network or a system is known as automated penetration testing and it can be a rather time-taking method, especially if done manually. This is where automated penetration testing tools come in. They automate the process of pentesting, making it easier and faster for you to find and fix vulnerabilities. We will discuss the best-automated penetration testing tools available today.

What are Automated Penetration Testing Tools?

The tools that automate penetration testing are known as automated pentesting tools. They make it easy for you to find vulnerabilities on a network and fix them before an attacker can exploit them. These tools do not replace manual pentesting but supplement it by making the process faster, more accurate, and more efficient.

Types of Automated Penetration Testing Tools Available Today

There are three types of automated penetration testing software available today: web application security scanners, vulnerability scanners, and password crackers (or brute force programs). Each type has its own uniqueness that helps in different ways when conducting a pen test. Web application security scanners look at how well your website or app is protected against cyber attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks; SQL injection attacks; and parameter tampering attacks. Vulnerability scanners look for known vulnerabilities in software, firmware, and hardware. The presence of rootkits and backdoors on a system can also be tested with this. Password crackers try to guess passwords using brute force or dictionary attacks.

Best Automated Penetration Testing Tools

There are many automated penetration testing tools available today, but not all of them are equal in quality and functionality. Here are some of the best-automated penetration testing tools currently available:

1. Astra’s Pentest

This is a web application security scanner that can identify more than 3000 vulnerabilities in your website or app. It also includes a vulnerability database of more than 7000 entries.

2. Websecurify

This is a web application security scanner that can find vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and parameter tampering. It also has a built-in proxy server to help you test websites behind firewalls.

3. Burp Suite

This is web application security scanner was created by PortSwigger Ltd. As one of the most popular scanners on the market, it has over 200 features. It is cross-platform (works on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux) and has a free version available for users who want to try it out before committing.

It can be used in three ways: as an intercepting proxy; as a web spider; or from within your browser with the Burp Suite Chrome extension. You can also use plugins such as WebSockets Inspector (which allows you to analyze traffic generated by WebSocket connections), Cookie Jar Analyzer (an easy way of analyzing cookies set on websites), and Wappalyzer (a tool that identifies technologies used on websites).

4. Kali Linux

This is one of the best-automated penetration testing tools available today because it comes with over 600 pre-installed tools. It is based on Debian GNU/Linux and is a distribution that was specifically developed for penetration testing. It has many uses including information gathering, vulnerability identification, and exploitation. Kali Linux can be used on a wide variety of platforms such as laptops (on which it will run from an external drive), desktops (installed directly onto the hard disk) or virtualized via VMware Workstation Player/Server or VirtualBox (both are free).

5. Nmap

This is an open-source network mapping tool that allows you to scan ports and discover hosts on your network. It’s been around since 1997 when Fyodor released its first version; however, today it supports more than 30 operating systems including Windows XP through Server 2019 RDSHs with Service Pack 03 installed in addition to macOS, Android, and iOS.

Nmap can be used for a wide variety of purposes such as network inventory, managing service upgrades, security auditing, and more. It is also popular among penetration testers because it has a large number of features that help with the discovery process (such as OS detection, scriptable interactions with services, and traceroute).

6. Wireshark

This is a packet analyzer that allows you to inspect traffic on your network. It can be used to troubleshoot problems, find vulnerabilities (including malware), and dissect packets to see what’s happening on your network. This free, open-source tool is cross-platform and runs on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Solaris…pretty much anything that has an x86 processor! It’s been around since 1998 when Gerald Combs released the first version of this software (it was originally called Ethereal).

It also supports many different protocols such as Ethernet, IPVx, TCP/UDP/ICMPvx, and PPP over serial links like PPTP or HDLC. Nmap and Wireshark are two of the best-automated penetration testing tools available today because they work together seamlessly to scan ports on your network.

7. Metasploit

This is a framework for exploit development that allows you to create exploits from scratch or use existing ones. It’s not just a penetration testing tool though; it also has modules that can be used to test the security of your own applications and systems before an attacker gets their hands on them!

Metasploit was created in 2003 as part of Matt Miller’s Master Thesis at MIT where he developed an exploit called “Eternal Blue” which would allow attackers remote access through Microsoft Windows SMB services (or Server Message Block). This project has since grown into what we know today with over 500 contributors working around-the-clock making sure this framework continues evolving into something even better than its already impressive capabilities.

8. Port Scanner

This is software that scans networks for open ports and vulnerabilities by sending packets to each IP address in the range. It’s a simple tool that can be used to identify hosts and services on your network. While it doesn’t have the features of Nmap or Wireshark, it is a good starting point for pentesting.

One such port scanner is Nmap which we covered earlier. Another popular tool is Angry IP Scanner (AIS) which is open-source software released under the GNU General Public License v. This scanner was designed specifically for IPvvx addressing but also supports other address families such as IPvv and Mac addresses. AIS can be run from a command line or graphical interface and offers many options including TCP/UDP scanning, Ping scanning, DNS lookup, and more!

9. OWASP ZAP

This is a web application security scanner that allows pentesters to test for vulnerabilities in their applications before attackers find them first! It works by sending requests from different IP addresses so the server thinks it’s being accessed by multiple users at once (instead of just one person sitting behind her computer). This helps identify possible points where an attacker could get into your website without needing credentials or other forms of authorization.

OWASP Z has been around since 2006 and is currently maintained by Trustwave. It’s free and open-source software that can be run on Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux. While it doesn’t have the features of a full-blown penetration testing tool like Metasploit, it’s a great place to start if you’re new to pentesting!

Conclusion

These are some of the best-automated penetration testing tools available today, but there are many others that can be found online. It’s important to note that all pentesting should only be done on networks you have permission to access and do not contain sensitive data such as personal information or financial accounts.