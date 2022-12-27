If You Invested $5000 in these Stocks 10 Years Ago, this is How Much You would Have Today. Tesla, Google, Microsoft and more

Stock market investment is considered one of the safest investments if the user is well aware of the fundamentals of some technically ambitious companies in the US. This article will state the list of some first advantageous and innovative companies in the last decade, who has been able to make huge stock market returns to their investors.

This article will showcase how much the user would have been able to get if he had invested $5,000 10 years ago in some selected companies listed on the US market.

Tesla

on June 29, 2010, The electric car maker company Tesla issued their initial public offerings with $17 as the price of each share. The Tesla company is also considered one of the world’s first electric car maker companies. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago Tesla cars would have been approximately $269,475 today.

Nvidia

On January 22, 1999 Global graphic processor-making company Nvidia issued its initial public offerings in the US Market. with this IPO they were able to gain the price of $12 per share. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Nvidia stocks would have been approximately $248,464 today.

Netflix

Netflix was considered a disrupting industry that revolutionized television shows and introduced web series to the world. In 2002 Netflix became a publicly listed company by getting registered on the US Stock Exchange at a price of $1 per share. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Netflix stocks would have been approximately $113,885 today.

Adobe

Adobe is considered a global company that has been able to transform the way in which photographs, graphics and media used to work in the last decade. The company got listed on the US Stock market on August 20, 1986, at a price of $11 per share. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Adobe stocks would have been approximately $45,067 today.

O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Is one of the major American auto parts retail company. The company was able to get listed on the US Stock Exchange in 1993. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the O’Reilly Automotive stocks would have been approximately $46,313 today. This 1957-founded company is considered to be one of the leading companies in the US auto retail market.

Microsoft

Microsoft is considered as one of the leading digital companies in the world with versatile digital products. Microsoft was able to get listed on the US Stock Exchange on March 13, 1986, at the price of $21.00 per share. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Microsoft stocks would have been approximately $43,485 today. In recent years the company has been making diversification into the digital space by working on the acquisitions of other Tech Giants such as Skype acquisition.

Domino’s Pizza

The Global fast food and instant delivery food chain Domino’s Pizza has been able to change the way The food is to be made and delivered. The company Domino’s Pizza got listed on the US Stock Exchange in 2004. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in Domino’s Pizza stocks would have been approximately $41,145 today. Since its inception, the company has been able to expand as a global instant food delivery compan

Apple

Apple which is considered as one of the rarest trillion-dollar companies in the world. The digital gadgets company Apple has been able to Mark recently its second trillion-dollar mark. With the constant evolution and the speed of progression, Apple has been considered a global leader in the technology space companies. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Apple stocks would have been approximately $35,545 today.

Mastercard

MasterCard is one of the leading fintech companies in the world. MasterCard provides financial services in digital payment solutions like payment cards to all retail customers with the help of banking solutions. MasterCard Was listed on the US Stock Exchange in 2006. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Mastercard stocks would have been approximately $34,707 today.

Visa

Similar to the fintech company MasterCard, Visa is also one of the leading financial solution companies and has been working with their Global retail customers. The fintech company Visa issued your initial public offerings in the year 2008 and has been able to become a publicly listed company in the US. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Visa stocks would have been approximately $27,517 today.

Home Depot

On September 22, 1981, Home Depot was able to get listed at the Nasdaq Stock Market of the US with the price of $12 per share. Home Depot is a leading home decor and multi-market chain company in the US. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Home Depot stocks would have been approximately $25,995 today.

Nike

Nike is not considered as a brand but a lifestyle for many sports in sports-loving individuals. Nike was able to open its first retail store in 1966 and in a decade by 1978 the company was able to get listed on the US Stock Market. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in Nike stocks would have been approximately $22,651 today.

Starbucks

It is always said by the founders of Starbucks that Starbucks is not just a coffee shop but it is a way of living and the best place to enjoy hospitality services. Starbucks was able to get listed on the US Stock Exchange on June 26, 1992, at a price of $17 per share. The price of $5,000 invested into 10 years ago in the Starbucks stocks would have been approximately $18,500 today.

This analysis showed the immense amount of compounding effect and returns on investments of particular beneficial stocks in the last decade. As discussed in this article, once any individual has been able to trace out these profitabilities, they would have collected a huge amount of profits by investing in the above-mentioned company’s in the US stock market.