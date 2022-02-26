Computer chip industry stops deliveries to Russia

The global industry of computer chip has initiated halting sales to Russia. This includes the computer chip giant, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. In the wake of the United States sanctions, the industry stopped imports to Russia aiming to punish for the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

The US sanctions were announced on Thursday, February 24 by the Biden administration. These sanctions are formulated to cut off deliveries to defence, including distinct buyers in the tech industries of aerospace and sectors like maritime technology. However, it specified not to hinder deliveries of consumer equipments like electronics.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC is one of the first giants to halt all sales to Russia. Along with it, suspending sales to third parties who might be involved in supplying products to Russia. This is while Russia figures out a way through the sanctions, ensuring that they are complying with the rules. This was confirmed by an entity familiar with the current business of TSMC. He gave his statement making sure that his anonymity would be ensured in order to discuss such matters of sensitive nature.

In a statement, TSMC said it is “fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced.”

Chip Manufacturer, GlobalFoundries based in Malta, New York has also reportedly started complying with the sanctions and stopped sales to Russia. Intel, California has also initiated the compliance towards the current export sanctions.

This ban on chip export might result in Russia growing vulnerable as they do not produce their own chips or consumer electronics in significant quantities. They definitely do not make semiconductors of the highest end that is required for computing in the advanced form. TSMC’s compliance to the sanctions as the largest manufacturer in the field, could prove to be damaging.

The Elbrus-branded semiconductors, which are designed in Russia have stopped receiving chips from TSMC. The military and security services of Russia are known to use these Elbrus chips in certain computing applications. An electronics expert at the UK-based defence intelligence provider, Kostas Tigkos submitted this information. Russia was previously in attempts to encourage their banks to use these chips.

Though, Russia is not a directly significant consumer of semiconductors, the ban would still have a major impact. Other Western nations along with the US, have continued sales regulations of these chips to Russia. These chips and electronic components, primarily for military use, already required a license before export. These news rules simply puts an outright block to dual-use chip sales to both nonmilitary and military consumers in Russia.