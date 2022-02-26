Top 10 tech companies to work as as a Software Developer in India

Hiring has never slowed, and businesses have quickly adapted newer operating strategies to stay afloat. To stay up with the changing business environment, companies are inventing, adapting, and pushing forward. As the demand for tech solutions continues to grow, tech companies are leading the way.

Over the last decade, software development has been at the heart of the digital age’s emergence, increasing consumers’ and businesses’ reliance on technology and allowing tremendous growth. India is one of the top countries for meeting software needs for businesses. A position in the tech field as a software developer looks quite promising, with new ways of working, inventive solutions, and ideas to look forward to.

Here is a list of the Top 10 greatest tech companies to work for in India:

Hyperlink Info System

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of India’s most reputable app development firms, with offices in the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has worked on a variety of projects utilising cutting-edge technologies such as CRM, AI, IoT, Data Science, and more, and has worked with over 2,300 global clients.

Web and app development, AI solutions, Salesforce solutions, IoT development, Big Data, AR/VR, Blockchain, CRM solutions, and more are among the services provided by the company. They have a team of over 450 highly qualified developers on hand to develop even the most complex solutions.

Infosys

Infosys is one of the most well-known companies for job opportunities. With nearly 40 years of experience managing global business systems, their highly qualified team leads customers through the digital journey.

Infosys Limited is a multinational information technology corporation based in India that specialises in business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing. The company is located in Bangalore and was formed in Pune. By 2020 sales statistics, Infosys is the second-biggest Indian IT business after Tata Consultancy Services, and the 602nd largest public company in the world, according to Forbes Global 2000.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a multinational Indian information technology (IT) services and consulting firm based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The university’s largest campus is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. TCS is the world’s largest IT services firm by market capitalization ($200 billion) as of February 2021. It is a Tata Group business with operations in 149 locations in 46 countries.

Mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many other services are available from the company.

WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world’s leading app development and digital product agencies. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX designers, and software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide customers such as Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many others.

MindTree

Mindtree Ltd is a global Indian information technology services and consulting firm based in Bangalore, India. It is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. The company, which was founded in 1999, employs roughly 20,000 people and has an annual revenue of 7839.9 crore (US$1.1 billion).

As of March 31, 2019, the company had 307 active clients and 43 offices in over 18 countries, specialising on e-commerce, mobile applications, cloud computing, digital transformation, data analytics, testing, enterprise application integration, and enterprise resource planning.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a global Indian information technology services and consulting firm. The company is headquartered in Pune and is part of the Mahindra Group. Tech Mahindra has 125,236 workers spread across 90 countries and a market capitalization of $5.2 billion. The company was placed #5 in India’s IT firms and #47 overall in the 2019 Fortune India 500 list. Tech Mahindra announced the conclusion of a merger with Mahindra Satyam on June 25, 2013. As of April 2020, Tech Mahindra had 973 active clients.

Accenture

Accenture plc is a multinational professional services firm headquartered in Ireland that specialises in information technology (IT) services and consulting. Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 firm that provides services such as app development, blockchain, cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, software engineering, supply chain and operations, and so on. The company employs over 492K people who serve customers in 200 locations throughout 120 countries.

Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company that has been in business since 2007. App development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and more services are available from the organisation. Fueled is a full-service digital design, development, branding, and strategy studio committed to entrepreneurs, providing an unrivalled portfolio of services to companies of all sizes.

Fueled clients go on to start raising millions in funding and have been gained in massive exits. Even better than an early financial inflow is the fact that they have vested all of their agency employees in their fund.

Capgemini

Capgemini is a leading global provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing, and local professional services. The Capgemini Group, which is present in over 40 countries and employs about 140,000 people, assists its clients in transforming in order to better their performance and competitive positioning. They provide a suite of integrated services that combine cutting-edge technology with extensive industry knowledge and a great grasp of our four major companies.

Capgemini was formed 50 years ago as a startup. It is now one of the world’s leading multinational organisations, providing consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services.

HData Systems

Since 2019, HData Systems has given Big Data Analytics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence expertise. They provide clients with data models that help them power their businesses, make better decisions, increase ROI, and achieve their objectives. The company converts structured and unstructured data into precise identifiable measurements, allowing you to examine what works best for your organisation.

They enable businesses to access the insight data they need to evaluate and assist them in developing data-driven strategies and achieving their business objectives through scalable and accurate analysis. Whatever your business is, they will give you with reliable data that will allow you to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.