Booking.com and Agoda.com, both subsidiaries of Booking Holdings, are under scrutiny for allegedly misleading consumers through deceptive advertising practices. The Consumentenbond, a Dutch consumers’ association, has raised concerns about fake discounts, incomplete pricing, and artificial scarcity tactics employed by these popular booking platforms. This isn’t the first time these issues have been brought to light, as similar complaints were made back in 2020, prompting Booking to promise improvements that have yet to be realized.

Persistent Issues with Pricing Transparency

Consumentenbond researchers investigated various advertisements on both Booking.com and Agoda.com, revealing significant discrepancies between advertised prices and actual costs. The researchers found that both sites often list prices excluding unavoidable taxes and service charges. For instance, a hotel room in New York advertised on Booking.com as costing “from €211 per night” does not include an additional €75 in taxes and fees. This practice misleads consumers into believing they are getting a better deal than they actually are, as the final price only becomes apparent later in the booking process.

Artificial Scarcity Tactics

Both Booking.com and Agoda.com have been found to create a false sense of scarcity, which pressures consumers into making hasty decisions. Booking.com, for example, claimed on a random Tuesday that 84% of all accommodations in Nunspeet were fully booked. However, this figure included private homes not available year-round. Additionally, the site falsely stated that comparable 4-star hotels were fully booked, whereas researchers found available rooms at the only two other 4-star hotels in the area.

Agoda.com has similarly been accused of deceptive scarcity tactics. When booking a room for two people, the site claimed it was the last room available. However, researchers could still book the same room for a group of ten on the same night, indicating that the claim of limited availability was false and intended to rush consumers into booking.

Misleading Discounts and Conditions

The investigation also uncovered misleading discount practices. Many of the advertised discounts were incorrect, giving consumers a false sense of urgency to secure a seemingly good deal. Moreover, Agoda’s “lowest price guarantee” was found to be riddled with conditions not clearly stated on the website. The “free cancellation” option also turned out to be misleading in several cases, as it was not truly free.

Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumentenbond, condemned these practices, stating that they are deliberate tactics designed to manipulate consumers into making quick decisions under false pretenses. “They are riled up with lies,” she said, emphasizing that these strategies are employed to create a false sense of urgency and a perception of scarcity, making consumers feel they have found a good deal when they have not.

In light of these findings, the Consumentenbond has reported Booking’s violations to the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). The ACM is responsible for ensuring fair competition and protecting consumer rights in the Netherlands. The Consumentenbond hopes that this report will prompt regulatory action to enforce transparency and honesty in online booking practices.

This is not the first time Booking Holdings has been accused of misleading practices. In 2020, similar issues were brought to Booking’s attention, and the company had pledged to make improvements. However, the recent findings indicate that these promises have not been fulfilled, as the same deceptive tactics continue to be used.

The continued use of misleading pricing and fake scarcity tactics by Booking.com and Agoda.com highlights a significant issue in the online travel booking industry. Consumers are being misled into making hurried decisions based on incomplete information and false advertising. The Consumentenbond advises consumers to be vigilant, carefully read all terms and conditions, and compare prices across multiple platforms before making a booking.

The allegations against Booking.com and Agoda.com underscore the need for stricter regulations and better enforcement of existing consumer protection laws in the online travel booking industry. As these platforms play a significant role in the global travel market, ensuring transparency and fairness is crucial for protecting consumers and maintaining trust in digital marketplaces. The Consumentenbond’s report and subsequent action by the ACM could be pivotal in driving positive changes in the industry, ultimately benefiting consumers worldwide.