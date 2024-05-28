Sony has once again raised the bar in the audio industry with the launch of its ULT Power Sound series in India. This exciting new lineup includes three Bluetooth speakers—Sony ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, and ULT Field 1—along with a pair of wireless headphones named Sony ULT Wear.

Designed in collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist Peso Pluma, these devices promise powerful deep bass and an exceptional listening experience. Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s latest audio innovations.

Sony ULT Tower 10: The Party Powerhouse

The Sony ULT Tower 10 is designed to be the life of any party. This massive, boxy speaker is not just about size; it’s packed with features to elevate your audio experience. The top panel houses Echo and Key controls, making it perfect for karaoke sessions.

With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, you can stream your favorite tracks wirelessly. It supports a range of audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and LDAC, ensuring high-quality sound across different devices. The frequency range of 20 kHz to 20,000 kHz guarantees clear and powerful audio output.

One of the standout features is the Party Connect, which allows you to link up to 100 compatible speakers. Imagine synchronizing music and lighting across multiple speakers for an immersive party atmosphere.

Priced at Rs 89,990, the ULT Tower 10 is available in various color options and can be purchased at Sony retail stores and online platforms.

Sony ULT Field 7: Rugged and Reliable

For those who need a robust and portable speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is an excellent choice. With an IP67 rating, it’s dustproof and waterproof, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

This speaker supports SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio codecs, delivering high-quality sound whether you’re at the beach or on a hike. It boasts an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, ensuring your music lasts as long as your adventure.

Like the Tower 10, the ULT Field 7 features Party Connect, allowing it to link with up to 100 other speakers. This versatile speaker is priced at Rs 39,990 and is available in multiple colors to suit your style.

Sony ULT Field 1: Compact Yet Capable

The Sony ULT Field 1 is perfect for those who want powerful sound in a compact package. This portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of battery life, making it a great companion for day trips and picnics.

It features built-in microphones for hands-free calling and an Echo Cancelling feature to ensure clear conversations. The ULT Field 1 supports AAC and SBC codecs, providing excellent audio quality for its size. Priced at Rs 10,990, it’s a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Sony ULT Wear Wireless Headphones: Noise-Free Listening

Rounding out the ULT Power Sound series are the Sony ULT Wear wireless headphones. These headphones are designed to eliminate outside noise, providing an immersive listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.2 support, they ensure stable and high-quality wireless connectivity.

The headphones operate on Sony’s integrated V1 processor, which enhances sound quality and noise cancellation. They also feature in-ear detection, pausing playback automatically when you remove them.

Battery life is impressive, with up to 50 hours of usage on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on. Priced at Rs 16,990, these headphones are a perfect blend of technology and comfort.

Sony ULTA Power Sound Series – Pricing and Availability

Here’s a quick breakdown of the pricing for Sony’s new ULT Power Sound series:

Sony ULT Tower 10: Rs 89,990

Sony ULT Field 7: Rs 39,990

Sony ULT Field 1: Rs 10,990

Sony ULT Wear wireless headphones: Rs 16,990

All these products are available in a variety of colors, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your style. You can purchase them from Sony’s retail stores, including Sony Center stores, Sony Exclusive shops, and various e-commerce platforms in India.

Final Thoughts

The Sony ULT Power Sound series represents a significant step forward in audio technology. With powerful sound, versatile features, and collaboration with a Grammy award-winning artist, these devices are set to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

Whether you’re looking for a party speaker, a rugged outdoor companion, or high-quality wireless headphones, the ULT Power Sound series has something for everyone. Visit your nearest Sony store or check online platforms to get your hands on these exciting new products and elevate your audio experience to the next level.