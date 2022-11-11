Control 2 was Officially Announced By Remedy Entertainment

Control 2 is officially under development for PC and consoles, Remedy Entertainment announced today, with it being developed and published jointly with 505 Games under the terms of the new deal between the two companies. Following the success of the first Control, Remedy Entertainment has announced it is now working on a sequel, Control 2, following a collaborative deal with 505 Games. Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games, which launched the action-adventure game original Control back in 2019, officially announced that they are once again teaming up to work on a direct sequel, Control 2.

The investment in the development, marketing, and post-launch activities, and future net revenues generated from a sequel to Control, are being divided evenly between publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment, according to the announcement. With the first game selling more than three million copies, Finnish studio Remedy was given a budget of 50M Euros for Control 2.

Control 2 just added to the projects Finnish studio Remedy has already had under development, including Alan Wake II and the Max Payne 1+2 remake. Remedy has since moved to work on Alan Wake 2, along with a couple of other projects that are not yet announced, leaving a Control sequel on the back burner for some time. Developers Remedy Entertainment both continued to stress ambitions with a direct sequel, Control 2, with another eye toward game-changers.

Game director Mikael Kasurinen said in the announcement “It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.” The CEO of 505 games also added “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 11, 2022

While the sequel was never stated as such, it was almost confirmed as much as possible last year, when the developer Remedy Entertainment announced that they were making a AAA game of Control. Remedy had previously stated that two Control games were in development, including a multiplayer spin-off and a codenamed heron, although no sequel was officially announced. A Control sequel is set for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and is built upon Remedy’s Northlight engine, Remedy announced on Friday.

In addition to those games, Remedy Entertainment is working on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2, partnering with Rockstar Games, and one more game set in the Control 2 universe, codenamed Condor, described as being a cooperative experience.