How To Fast Travel In Sonic Frontiers

This article explains the basics of how fast travel works in Sonic Frontiers, and then below this, a step-by-step process of how to unlock fast travel in Sonic Frontiers, just in case you are stuck on it the right way. True fast travel in Sonic Frontiers is unlocked only after players have completed each Challenge within a Zone that they are in.

As in any other open-world game, giving players a way to move around even quicker in other locations is a big deal. While it is fun to zoom around a map, that enjoyment never gets old, and fast travel could be a viable option if time is tight, or you just want to complete a mission fast. Fast travel can be done in multiple ways, and also depends on if you are looking to go within one area, or want to travel to another area or island. Traveling from island to island can be difficult in the Open Words Game.

Once a set number of challenges are completed on the island, the completion will unlock Cyber Portals across the island, which can be used to quickly move between the various areas on an island. To unlock a quick travel option for the first time, you must compete in and complete all challenges within a certain area, which unlocks portals all over the map of an island. Having all of the portals unlocked will greatly assist you, as you will be able to travel through the particular zone and reach areas where you need to quickly.

It is from here that you can teleport to previously unlocked zones. Once completed, the player will then be able to choose any Cyberspace Portal found on this map and teleport instantly there. Once all missions are completed, Sonic Frontier’s quick-travel cyberspace portal will be triggered, allowing players to use it as an interactive point of reference for reaching the zone immediately. In other words, players will have to capture more than one slide-ins if using Koco the Elder and the hermit’s fast-travel mechanics in Sonic Frontiers.

While there are a lot of types of rewards that you can capture, the one that you specifically will want to capture is the Koco scrolls. Sometimes, you will get these scrolls rather than a fish or another reward. To make the discovery, you will need to head out to the Fisherman’s location, and if you put enough time into doing so, you will fish for necessary scrolls, which upgrade NPCs in-game and allow you to move around the map, no matter where they are located. To summarize, you have completed 100% of a zones open-world challenges, you unlock the ability to use the portals to quickly move about that zone.