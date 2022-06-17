Convicted scammer Anna Sorokin says she is now selling NFTs

Anna Sorokin is worried about her reputation, therefore she has moved to non-traditional trading, which is a kind of currency trading.

The “Anna Card” was eventually placed into circulation today, after a 2,000-item NFT mint the day before, and it can now be purchased for 0.1 ether (as of the time of this publication). Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are based on blockchain technology, may be used to establish ownership of digital or physical assets.

Sorokin told NBC News on Thursday that she is still making NFTs for her most ardent fans while being jailed in a federal institution.

According to Sorokin, the NFT project on which they are now working is now known as “Reinventing Anna.”

Anna Sorokin, an heiress who was born in Russia but purported to be from Germany while being chased by an insatiable journalist, was thrown into the worldwide spotlight in the year that Netflix produced a miniseries based on her actual tale. “Anna and the German Heiress” was the title of the series. The miniseries was inspired by the real-life events of Sorokin when she was living the life of a German heiress. The show led the rankings at the start of the year as Netflix’s most popular original production.

Despite the fact that Sorokin has previously spent time in prison for overstaying her visa to enter the US, ICE continues to detain her in immigration detention in a US facility.

“I wouldn’t encourage anyone else following in my footsteps,” she told NBC News of her participation in illicit behavior. It has been stated [quotation required]

Despite the fact that she is currently incarcerated, Sorokin has continued to develop her NFT technique. Purchasers of Anna Card NFTs (non-fungible tokens) would be able to use their tokens to get access to private livestreams, phone chats with Anna and other Anna-related stuff, or even in-person meetings, according to recent sources.

According to NBC News, three “ultra platinum” NFTs will be required to meet with Sorokin in person and remove her personal belongings.

When asked why people should buy anything from her, Sorokin says that she has seen substantial personal development since her twenties and that this is the key reason.

“I changed so much in a manner,” she said, leading her to the conclusion that “I’m not like this terrible scamming person.” According to what she said, there is a definite difference between the two of them.

Furthermore, Sorokin has said that she intends to behave herself legally and produce “something real” in the not-too-distant future.

However, Sorokin is not known for keeping his promises, so buyers should proceed with care while dealing with him.