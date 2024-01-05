Country Delight is a startup that is causing waves in the agri-tech industry as 2024 unfolds. The dairy tech business, established in 2013 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal in Delhi-NCR, is preparing for a revolutionary adventure in 2019. In a move that is both subtle and significant, Country Delight is organizing a $20 million bridge round with the help of its current investors, which include major names like Temasek and Venturi Partners. This calculated fundraising effort represents the company’s intention to change the narrative in the cutthroat dairy and fresh produce industries, not just inject cash.

Credits: Mint

A Dairy Tale Unfolding:

Since its founding, Country Delight has been rewriting the rules of the dairy game. In addition to upending established supply chains, their subscription-based business strategy, which sources farm-fresh milk and delivers it with a variety of dairy products and fresh vegetables, has struck a chord with customers who value convenience and quality.

Under the Funding Spotlight:

The ongoing bridge round involves the issuance of approximately 78,000 Pre-Series E Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) to existing investors, a roster that includes Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek and private investment firm Venturi Partners. The estimated valuation of $758 million in this round signifies a significant leap from the $615 million post-Series D, underlining the growth trajectory envisioned by Country Delight.

Whispers of Expansion:

While $20 million is the headline figure for now, industry insiders are buzzing with whispers of additional investors joining the funding cavalcade. If these murmurs materialize, Country Delight could find itself not just well-funded but strategically positioned for a more expansive market presence.

Investors in the Mix:

Behind the scenes, a stellar cast of investors propels Country Delight’s journey. Temasek, the global investment giant based in Singapore, brings not just funds but strategic insight to the table. Venturi Partners, known for their astute investments, adds depth to the investor consortium. The confidence these investors place in Country Delight isn’t merely financial; it hints at a belief in the disruptive potential of its farm-to-door model.

Balance Sheet Chronicles:

Beyond the funding rounds and investor meetings lies the intricate financial tale of Country Delight. In the fiscal year 2022, the startup witnessed its net losses soaring to INR 186.4 crore, marking a staggering six-fold increase from the previous year. However, amidst this financial turbulence, the revenue from operations tells a different story, surging 1.7 times to INR 542.6 crore. It’s a tale of navigating challenges while staying committed to growth.

Competition Amidst the Pastures:

Country Delight doesn’t tread the dairy meadows alone. The market is a bustling arena with established heavyweights like Mother Dairy and Amul. Yet, it doesn’t shy away from facing new-age challengers like Milk Mantra and the Reliance-backed Milk Basket. This funding move is poised to not only solidify Country Delight’s stance in this competitive pasture but also to potentially elevate it as a frontrunner in innovation and customer-centric offerings.

Roadmap to Profitability:

Amidst the financial figures and competitive landscapes, there’s an optimistic undertone. Chakradhar Gade’s proclamation last year about turning profitable in the next 8-10 months adds a layer of anticipation. With a revenue nudging $200 million and a consistent month-on-month growth rate of 5-7%, the path to profitability seems like a journey Country Delight is navigating with purpose.

Conclusion:

In the grand tapestry of the startup world, Country Delight’s strategic funding move becomes a pivotal chapter. As the startup positions itself for a new phase of growth, the $20 million bridge round may just be the prelude to a more significant symphony. The dairy landscape is evolving, and Country Delight seems poised not only to ride the waves but to steer them in a direction that promises innovation, growth, and perhaps, profitability. As the curtains rise in 2024, all eyes are on Country Delight to see how it shapes the narrative of dairy-tech in the times to come.